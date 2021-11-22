Looking for more holiday deals? Visit our Guide to Cyber Week to see all the best sales to shop before — and during — Black Friday.

We’re technically still a few days away from Black Friday — but don’t tell that to Amazon. The most massive online retailer likes to make a full week (or more) out of the biggest shopping day of the year, which means they’ve posted deals galore starting today and will continue the savings throughout the week.

Below, find the best deals happening right now at Amazon. Keep in mind, some of these discounts will only last for one day or until sold out, so if you see something you like, act fast. And if today’s not your day, don’t fret; the Underscored team will be staying on top of Amazon’s limited-time deals all week long. Look out for brand new sales and savings tomorrow and beyond.

Tech & electronics

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro ($149.99, originally $199.99; amazon.com)

Named our best wireless earbuds for Android users (and best wireless earbuds for calls), these buds offer up a ton of great software features that let Android users fine-tune the audio and customize the controls, and deliver some very solid noise cancellation.

Samsung 50-Inch Class Frame Series ($897.99, originally $1,299.99; amazon.com)

This TV looks like a piece of art (downloadable from the art store) when it’s not streaming — and when it is streaming, it does it beautifully. Think: a quantum processor that uses AI to get you great 4K viewing and a vibrant QLED display.

Sony WF-1000XM4 Noise-Canceling Wireless Earbuds ($248, originally $279.99; amazon.com)

Snag our pick for best noise-canceling earbuds now while they’re at this rare low price at Amazon. In testing, we found the Sony WF-1000XM4 were able to block even the most stubborn noises, with 11 different modes of noise cancellation, one of which we found was able to shut out the world completely. They also had the longest runtime of any earbuds we tested, meaning you’ll be charging them less.

Amazon Eero Pro 6 Mesh Wi-Fi Routers (starting at $77; amazon.com)

Ensure your network connection is as strong as ever with a discounted Eero 6 Mesh Wi-Fi System, plus two extenders. Various highly rated bundles are down their lowest prices ever, and this model happens to be our pick for best mesh Wi-Fi router . Plus, it’s easy to install, so you can get online and stay online for as long as you like.

Amazon Kindle ($49.99, originally $89.99; amazon.com)

Get lost in a good book when you pick up an Amazon Kindle, on sale for and all-time low price. This base model features a glare-free screen that reads just like paper, and adjustable brightness levels make reading indoors or outdoors completely feasible. And unlike many tablets, this e-reader’s battery charge lasts weeks, not hours.

Fire Tablets (starting at $34.99; amazon.com)

A range of Amazon’s own Fire Tablets are on sale for Black Friday — including our pick for best budget tablet , the Fire HD 8 Plus , which can handle a host of everyday tasks and access Amazon’s library of content, including streaming movies and TV shows, e-reading and even some light gaming.

Jabra Elite 85h Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones ($149.99, originally $249.99; amazon.com)

For running, working out and just getting in the zone, our runner up for best over-ear headphones, the Jabra Elite 85h, hit all the right notes. Though they’re on the bulkier side, they have a great control scheme for exercise, featuring large, easy-to-locate buttons on the right cup.

Sony Bravia A80J 77-Inch OLED 4K UHD TV ($2,998.95, originally $3,999.99; amazon.com)

If you’ve gotten used to watching movies at home, this 77-inch OLED Alexa-enabled TV is incredibly high-spec: It’s the world’s first TV with cognitive intelligence, which sounds a little 3021, but that basically means it uses intelligent analysis to make images as lifelike as possible. It also has a dazzling OLED display (meaning great contrast) with 4K UHD (meaning great definition). The Bravia also comes with Google TV, which is a central platform for streaming from Netflix, Prime and other apps. Gamers will love it too, thanks to a game mode that increases the frame rate and reduces lag in games.

Amazon Echo, 4th Gen ($59.99, originally $99.99; amazon.com)

If you have yet to add an Echo to your home, today’s the day to do it: The fourth-generation smart speaker is back down to its lowest price. These spherical Echos are the easiest way to add Alexa to your home; read more about them in our full review here

Fitbit Inspire 2 ($59.95, originally $99.95; amazon.com)

The device (which happens to be our favorite fitness tracker ) boasts 10 full days of battery life and is built to track your steps, distance, sleep, hourly activity and calories burned, in addition to monitoring your heart rate. Plus, it allows you to receive call, text, calendar and smartphone app notifications right on your wrist.

Ring Alarm Kits, 2nd Gen (starting at $119.99; amazon.com)

Keep an extra eye on your home with deals on a range of Ring Alarm systems, our pick for best home security system . Opt for the full 14-piece kit or choose 8- and 5-piece kits that might be suitable for smaller homes. There are also several bundles up for grabs, so you can snag a Ring Doorbell and an Echo Show 5 for less too.

GoPro HERO10 Black ($449, originally $499.99; amazon.com)

The latest version of the GoPro camera, a waterproof camera you need for all your action sports film star dreams, is down to lowest price ever at Amazon.

Jabra Elite Active 75t True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds ($99.99, originally $179.99; amazon.com)

Our pick for best earbuds for working out , the Jabra Elite Active 75t are secure, comfortable and durable enough for high-intensity training and have enough battery life to get you through a long day at the gym.

Amazon Echo Show (starting at $44.99; amazon.com)

The Echo Show 5, Echo Show 5 for Kids and Echo Show 8 — which happens to be our pick best smart display — are all on sale now. In addition to providing all the functionalities of Alexa that you’re used to vocally, the smart assistant can respond to your queries visually, too.

Kindle Paperwhite Kids ($114.99, originally $159.99; amazon.com)

The waterproof Kindle Paperwhite Kids comes with an easy-to-use sleep cover and one year of Amazon Kids+ for free, making it our pick for the best e-reader available for children

Home & health

Nespresso Vertuo Espresso Machines (starting at $119.96; amazon.com)

Upgrade your morning cup of joe with a new Nespresso now that a range of models are on sale. Choose from combination espresso and coffee makers — including our pick for best single-serve coffee maker , the Nespresso VertuoPlus Espresso Machine by Breville

Cricut Maker ($229, originally $369.99; amazon.com)

This do-it-all crafting machine is great for those who are homeschooling their kids during Covid (the art portion of the day just got way easier) as well as hobby card makers, sewers and designers of all sorts. It comes with blades that cut through fabric (including leather) super easily, and an X-Acto-style blade for materials like balsa wood and mat board.

TheraGun Elite ($299, originally $399; amazon.com)

Give sore muscles some relief at home with the popular TheraGun Elite. This percussive massage device is up to 75% quieter than the previous generation of the model, and it gets up to 60% deeper than average massagers, so you get every bit of benefit possible.

Vitamix Blenders (starting at $289.95; amazon.com)

Mix things up with a new Vitamix blender, on sale just in time for all your holiday cooking needs. These powerful models can do everything from pulverizing fruits and veggies for smoothies to creating delicious blended soups — and they’re not on sale often.

iRobot Roomba i6+ Robot Vacuum ($549.99, originally $799.99; amazon.com)

This Roomba has hardcore suction; it’s great for pet owners, thanks to a filter that trips 99% of allergens; it has voice assistant functionality; and it even empties itself. You’ll save $250 on this Amazon deal, which isn’t — unlike the dust it will hoover — anything to sneeze at.

Google Nest Thermostat ($99.99, originally $129.99; amazon.com)

Google Nest is one of the smartest ways to control the temperature inside your home Via the Google Home app, this programmable thermostat allows you to create a schedule for heating and cooling to maximize energy efficiency and control the temperature in your home no matter where you are.

Instant Pot Appliances (starting at $69.95; amazon.com)

Now’s your chance to score the famous Instant Pot — a multicooker that has up to 11 functions built-in — at a major discount. There are several models on sale now, not to mention quite a few air fryers from the brand.

Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker Nano ($99, originally $129; amazon.com)

If you have yet to try your hand at sous vide, today’s your chance to get in on the cooking trend. This cooker circulates water at the exact temperature needed for perfectly cooked meals, plus it boasts fast heat-up times and Wi-Fi connection so you can set the timer and temperature with the associated app, all in a small, durable body.

Yankee Candle Apple Cider-Scented Candle ($21.53, originally $27.99; amazon.com)

Take almost 25% off this autumnal candle on Amazon while the deal lasts. With 150 hours of burn time, this’ll be making your home smell amazing for a while too.

Le Creuset Enameled Cast-Iron Signature Sauteuse Oven ($179.95, originally $300; amazon.com)

On sale in a variety of classic Le Creuset colorways, this sauteuse oven holds 3.5 quarts of goodness for fall’s cozy cooking: It’s perfect for braising, soups, roasting, casseroles and weeknight meals — meaning that it does a ton of jobs in one single handy pot. (And it’s more than beautiful enough to keep out on the stove too.)

Ninja Foodi 12-in-1 Deluxe XL Multicooker ($139.99, originally $249.99; amazon.com)

You’ve probably heard of the Instant Pot , best-known of all the multicookers, but that doesn’t mean you should count out other options. This 8-quart Ninja Foodi is a 12-in-1 multicooker with a cult following all its own, as it can pressure cook, air fry, steam, slow cook, make yogurt, sauté, bake, roast, broil, dehydrate, sous vide and keep food warm.

Tuft & Needle Mint Full Mattress ($895.50, originally $995; amazon.com)

Attention, hot sleepers: This extra-cooling adaptive foam mattress ensures you’ll get a great night’s sleep with extra breathability to draw heat away from your body as you snooze, and progressive support via an additional 4 inches of extra-firm foam at the bottom is great for hugging your body’s edges. You’ll get 100 nights to make sure you like it too.

Calphalon Simply Pots and Pans Set, 10 Piece Nonstick Cookware Set ($129.99, originally $249.99; amazon.com)

Calphalon is a name to know when it comes to cookware, and right now, you can score a 10-piece set for almost half off its usual price. You’ll appreciate how the durable, two-layer nonstick interior prevents food from sticking and makes cleanup a breeze.

23andMe Health + Ancestry Service ($99.99, originally $199.99; amazon.com)

Take half off 23andMe’s genetic testing services, from the basic bundles to comprehensive ones. These will help you figure out how your genes influence your health and discover your ancestry composition and even how your DNA might affect aspects of who you are, like smell and taste.

Graco Baby Products (starting at $79.99; amazon.com)

Pick up a new carseat, stroller, playpen and more for your own tiny tots this season. A range of products from baby- and parent-approved brand Graco are marked down for a limited time.

Keurig K-Mini Coffee Brewers ($49.99, originally $79.99; amazon.com)

This model from popular single-serve coffee brand Keurig has an ultra slim profile, making it perfect for those with limited counter space. It also comes in a range of colors, including black, gray, aqua, red and pink.

Fashion & beauty

Ray-Ban Sunglasses (starting at $51.10; amazon.com)

Snag a new pair of sunnies for the whole family — there are discounted trendy styles available for men, women and kids. Look for the brand’s classic Wayfarers, Aviators and everything in between.

Braun and Gillette Electric Razors (starting at $59.94; amazon.com)

Whether you abide by no-shave November or not, chances are you could use a decent razor. Pick up one of these Braun electric shavers, or one of the epilators from the brand, at a discount now.

The Comfy Original Wearable Blanket ($25.49, originally $44.95; amazon.com)

What’s better than a cozy blanket to wrap yourself in? One that you can wear. And right now, The Comfy, essentially a blanket poncho, is nearly $20 off.

NYX Professional Makeup (starting at $3.98; amazon.com)

Revamp your makeup bag with deals on a range of NYX products, just in time for holiday party looks. Among the deals: Our pick for best affordable liquid eyeliner , the NYX Epic Ink Liner

Watches from Invicta, Timex, Tommy Hilfiger and More (starting at $15.49; amazon.com)

It’s time to pick up a new watch, since a range of options for both men and women are on sale now.

Calvin Klein Apparel (starting at $11.84; amazon.com)

Stock your wardrobe with tons of winter-ready styles from iconic brand Calvin Klein. There are jackets, sweaters, jeans, handbags and more — all up for grabs at up to 20% off.

Tommy Hilfiger Apparel (starting at $9.68; amazon.com)

There are styles for the whole family at this sale on Tommy Hilfiger apparel. Pick up outfits in iconic red, white and blue to keep everyone looking cool through winter and beyond.

Toys & games

Segway scooters, transporters and bikes (starting at $189.99; amazon.com)

You’re on a roll with these deals on Segway scooters and bikes. A few accessories, like a phone mount and speaker, are marked down too.

HyperX PC Gaming Products (starting at $14.99; amazon.com)

Get in the game with all the peripherals you need thanks to this sale on HyperX headsets, keyboards and more.

Razer Gaming Inputs (starting at $9.99; amazon.com)

Razer has everything you need to take your gameplay to the next level, including gaming chairs, mice and microphones.

PlayStation Plus: 12 Month Membership ($39.99, originally $59.99; amazon.com)