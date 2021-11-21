Pregnant Philadelphia woman fatally shot unloading presents from her baby shower

(CNN) Philadelphia police say a 7-months-pregnant woman was fatally shot in the head and stomach after attending her own baby shower Saturday night.

In a statement, the Philadelphia Police Department said the 32-year-old was shot about 8:35 p.m on the 6200 block of Palmetta Street.

Officers took her to Einstein Medical Center where she was pronounced dead at 9:06 p.m. and her unborn child was pronounced dead about 10 minutes later, police said.

Deputy Police Commissioner Christine Coulter told KYW the pregnant woman had been carrying baby shower gifts when she was shot.

