14 people rushed into a Louis Vuitton store outside Chicago and ran out with at least $100,000 in merchandise, police say

(CNN) At least 14 people forced their way into a Louis Vuitton store in Oak Brook, Illinois, last week, and made off with at least $100,000 in merchandise, according to CNN affiliate WLS-TV based on interviews with the Oak Brook Police Department.

Police told WLS the individuals rushed into the store at Oak Brook Center Mall on Wednesday, took out garbage bags and began filling them with store items. Surveillance video from the store, obtained by WLS, shows the chaotic scene as the masked shoplifters pour into the store grabbing handbags and other merchandise while shoppers rush out of the way.

Investigators have information on the three vehicles the thieves drove away in, according to Oak Brook Police Chief James Kruger. Oak Brook is about 25 miles west of Chicago.

"We're working those leads in order to potentially identify the suspects," Kruger told WLS.

Read More