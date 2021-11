(CNN) Dierdre Wolownick dreamed of watching the sunset from the top of Yosemite National Park's famous El Capitan rock formation in California.

She wanted to feel the fierce wind blow through her hair, followed by an evening of stargazing and sleeping under the moonlit sky after conquering the massive 3,200-foot vertical granite wall.

Now the 70-year-old New York native is believed to have become the oldest woman to climb up the wall to the summit of El Capitan, known as "one of the world's ultimate challenges for climbers," according to Yosemite's official website. The gargantuan rock stands almost 500 feet taller than the Burj Khalifa -- the world's tallest building.

Wolownick broke her own record on her birthday September 23 when she once again made it to the top of the rock formation, Hans Florine, a record-breaking rock climber who keeps a record of ascents in Yosemite Valley, confirmed to CNN.

Wolownick is believed to have become the oldest woman to climb up El Capitan.

The first time she accomplished the harrowing feat was in 2017 when she was 66 years old. It took her 13 hours to complete the technical climb, and by the time she reached the top, it was too dark to see the summit or the views.

