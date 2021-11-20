The original Gerber Baby is celebrating her 95th birthday

(CNN) Original Gerber Baby Ann Turner Cook, whose famous face has been printed on countless products over generations, is celebrating her 95th birthday.

Cook has been the face of the company since 1928, when her neighbor Dorothy Hope Smith entered a charcoal sketch of the baby into a contest for an advertising campaign, according to the company website . The artist said she would finish the portrait if she won, but Gerber decided to use it as is.

The sketch was so popular that Gerber made the chubby-cheeked tot its official trademark in 1931.

Ann Turner Cook holds a picture of the Gerber Baby sketch in a 1998 photo.

"Since then, the Gerber Baby has appeared on all Gerber packaging and in every Gerber advertisement," the company said on its website.

