Rittenhouse protesters shut down the Brooklyn Bridge. Portland demonstrators force open jail

(CNN) Sporadic protests broke out around the country Friday after a jury in Kenosha, Wisconsin, found Kyle Rittenhouse not guilty in the shooting deaths of two people during protests there last year.

In New York, demonstrators shut down the Brooklyn Bridge, and in Portland, Oregon, they forced open a jail gate, prompting the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office to declare a riot.

"The crowd, which was described as hostile, launched urine, alcoholic beverages, water bottles and batteries at deputies during the event," the sheriff's office said in a press release early Saturday morning.

The protests were nowhere close to the scope of those in the aftermath of George Floyd's death in the summer of 2020, including the one in Kenosha, during which Rittenhouse shot and killed two people and wounded another.

Protesters at an entrance of the Justice Center in Portland Friday.

Still, some people were clearly upset that Rittenhouse was cleared of all five counts against him, including first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree reckless homicide, attempted first-degree intentional homicide and two counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety.

