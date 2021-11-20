When granted a 'Make-A-Wish,' this 13-year-old chose to feed his city's homeless for a year

(CNN) When Adeola "Abraham" Olagbegi discovered his bone marrow transplant was successful, he was granted any wish of his choice.

But the 13-year-old's wish was not a trip across the world or the newest gaming console. Instead, he chose to feed homeless people in his hometown of Jackson, Mississippi, for a year.

It began in June 2020, when Abraham was diagnosed with aplastic anemia, a rare and life-threatening blood disorder. The disease is a type of bone marrow failure that made it impossible to produce enough blood cells to support her body.

"I am a person of hope, so when you come against a big mountain, you have to remember you have a big God," Abraham told CNN affiliate WLBT.

Abraham with his father while in the hospital.

Because the disease causes bone marrow damage, Abraham needed a bone marrow transplant to survive.

