Queen marks first wedding anniversary without Prince Philip

By Rob Picheta, CNN

Updated 11:50 AM ET, Sat November 20, 2021

The pair in 1954, shortly after the Queen ascended to the throne.
London (CNN)Britain's Queen Elizabeth II has reached her first wedding anniversary since the death of her husband, Prince Philip.

The couple were married on 20 November 1947, and spent more than seven decades together until Philip's death in April, aged 99. Saturday would have been their 74th anniversary.
The Queen, who is 95, has only recently resumed her engagements after spraining her back.
    She was forced to miss a Remembrance Sunday service in London last weekend due to the ailment, but was pictured meeting an outgoing general at Windsor Castle on Wednesday.
