Queen marks first wedding anniversary without Prince Philip

Britain's Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, poses in his military dress uniform circa 1990.
Prince Philip was born into the royal families of Greece and Denmark. His family left Greece in 1922 and settled in Paris after his uncle, King Constantine I, was overthrown.
Prince Philip, second from right, enjoys a family vacation in Mamaia, Romania, in 1928.
Prince Philip, second from left, is seen with schoolmates at the MacJannet American School outside of Paris.
Prince Philip is dressed for a production of "Macbeth" while attending school in Scotland in July 1935.
Prince Philip was the youngest of five children and the only son. After his parents' separation in 1930, he was sent to England and raised there by his maternal grandmother and uncle.
Prince Philip sits with his fiancee, Princess Elizabeth, in July 1947. He had become a naturalized British citizen and a commoner, using the surname Mountbatten, an English translation of his mother's maiden name. He was also an officer of the British Royal Navy and fought in World War II.
Prince Philip practices cricket while in the Royal Navy in 1947.
Prince Philip and Princess Elizabeth married in November 1947.
Philip and Elizabeth hold their children Prince Charles and Princess Anne in August 1951.
Prince Philip jumps off water skis on a beach in Marmaris, Turkey, in 1951. The photo was taken during his last posting as commander of the HMS Magpie, a Royal Navy ship.
Prince Philip and Princess Elizabeth dance in Ottawa in October 1951.
Prince Philip and Princess Elizabeth were on a tour of the commonwealth when her father, King George VI, died on February 6, 1952. She was next in line for the throne.
Prince Philip waves from the balcony of Buckingham Palace after his wife's coronation in June 1953.