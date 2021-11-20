Russian rescue dog Monika has a new leash on life after prosthetics operation

(CNN) Russian rescue dog Monika has spring in its step after being fitted with titanium prosthetic legs -- just months after doctors suggested she should be put down because of severe injuries.

The operation was conducted by vet Sergei Gorshkov, who is based in the city of Novosibirsk and has fitted 37 animals with prosthetic limbs since 2015 -- although Monika is the first dog to benefit from his work.

Two weeks after her operation, the pooch is adjusting well to her new mobility -- and Gorshkov says she will soon be leading a normal life, although he was "surprised" by the speed of her recovery.

Monika was initially found without her paws in December 2020 by workers in the village of Plastunovskaya.

Veterinarian Sergei Gorshkov pets Monika at the clinic in Novosibirsk.

"I don't think we were optimistic about that," he told CNN. "But on the third day she started standing up and walking around the clinic, going from room to room."

However, it wasn't easy getting Monika into the operation room -- she was initially found without her paws in December 2020 by workers in the village of Plastunovskaya, and the volunteers who rescued her suspect she had been abused.

