Nigerian musician Davido says he will give $600,000 to charity after online appeal

(CNN) Nigerian-American musician Davido has announced he will donate more than $600,000 to orphanages across Nigeria, after hosting an impromptu online appeal that initially sparked amusement and confusion from his fans.

"If u know I've given you a hit song .. send me money," the singer wrote on Twitte r earlier this week.

Known for his songs "Dami Duro" and "Fall," Davido has been one of Africa's most prominent artists over the last decade and is the African artist with the highest number of followers on Instagram.

He launched his fundraiser Wednesday, posting his bank details online and asking celebrity friends and followers to send money, saying his aim was to raise 100 million naira ($243,000) to clear his Rolls-Royce from a port.

If u know I've given you a hit song .. send me money .... una know una selves oo 😂😂😂🥰🥰🎉🎉 — Davido (@davido) November 17, 2021

Ten minutes later, he had already raised $17,000 -- and on Saturday he announced the full amount he received from fans and celebrity friends totaled over $485,000 and would be used for charitable purposes.

