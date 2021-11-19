Former NFL player Zac Stacy arrested after alleged attack on ex-girlfriend

(CNN) Former NFL player Zac Stacy is in police custody after disturbing video surfaced appearing to show Stacy assaulting his ex-girlfriend.

Orlando Police took Stacy into custody after an arrest warrant was issued out of Oakland, Florida, on Wednesday.

Stacy was arrested Thursday night at Orlando International Airport as he exited an inbound flight from Nashville, Orlando Police spokeswoman Heidi Rodriguez said in a statement.

According to the arrest warrant, police responded to a home in Oakland, Florida, on November 13 in response to a domestic disturbance. When officers arrived, they found the victim who appeared to be "emotionally distraught" wearing a torn shirt with food in her hair, the warrant stated. Police also stated in the warrant that they observed a television that had been knocked over after the perpetrator threw the victim into it.

Graphic video from the incident shows a man, who police have identified as Stacy, striking the woman multiple times then picking her up and tossing her into a television, causing it to fall on top of her. The woman is heard on the video pleading with Stacy to stop. Stacy is also seen violently throwing the victim into a baby walker on the ground before he walks out of the home.

