Former Maryland police officer found dead with children believed to be the daughters he allegedly abducted, police say

(CNN) A former Baltimore County police officer and two children believed to be his daughters he allegedly kidnapped are dead -- along with a suspended police sergeant allegedly on the run with him -- in an apparent "murder and suicide," Maryland State Police said Thursday.

Former officer Robert Vicosa, 41; suspended Baltimore County police Sgt. Tia Bynum, 35; and children believed to be Vicosa's 6- and 7-year-old daughters were found shot in a vehicle in western Maryland near the Pennsylvania state line, shortly after police tried to pull them over, authorities said.

Vicosa was accused of abducting his daughters at gunpoint Monday from the home of his estranged wife in Pennsylvania's Windsor Township, as well as assaulting the wife and stealing her vehicle, police in that state had said.

On Thursday afternoon, Pennsylvania State Police spotted a vehicle wanted in the case in southern Pennsylvania near Waynesboro, heading to the Maryland state line, and tried to stop it, authorities said.

Shortly after the attempted traffic stop, and after the vehicle crossed into Maryland, the vehicle veered off the road and struck a fence line, Maryland State Police spokesperson Elena Russo said.

Read More