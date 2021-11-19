4 teens were charged for an anti-Asian attack on a Philadelphia train

(CNN) Four teenagers are facing ethnic intimidation charges for an attack involving a group of Asian students on a Philadelphia train this week, said Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner.

Three male students and a female student were traveling on a train Wednesday from Olney, a neighborhood in North Philadelphia, when they were attacked by four Black girls, said Thomas Nestel, police chief for the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA).

In a press conference, Nestel described the attack as unprovoked and based on ethnicity, adding "ethnic slurs were used by the attackers."

The victims told police "ethnic slurs were repeated and directed at them and mocking them for their heritage... it was clear they were picked on because they were Asian," Nelsen said.

Video of the incident, which was recorded on a mobile device, shows the four girls yelling at the three male students who are seated on the train. Later, they approach the female victim who is standing and one of the suspects is seen pushing her toward the door before repeatedly slamming her head against the train door, the video shows.

