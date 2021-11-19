NFL reviewing accusations Buccaneers' Antonio Brown obtained fake Covid-19 vaccination cards

(CNN)Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown has been accused of owning fake Covid-19 vaccination cards in an attempt to usurp NFL protocols.
The accusations are made by Steven Ruiz, Brown's former at-home chef in a Tampa Bay Times exclusive report.
The NFL's Vice President of Communications Brian McCarthy told CNN, "We are aware of the report and have been in contact with the club. We will review the matter."
According to the Times, Ruiz says Brown's girlfriend asked Ruiz if he could obtain fake Johnson and Johnson vaccination cards and that Brown would pay him $500 for it. The Times showed a screenshot of the alleged text exchange from July between Ruiz and Brown's girlfriend.
Weeks after Ruiz told Brown's girlfriend Cydney Moreau that he was unable to obtain fake Covid-19 cards, Ruiz told the Times Brown showed him already obtained fake vaccination cards. Ruiz stated that Brown had concerns about the vaccine.
According to the Times, Ruiz says Brown owes him $10,000 and only spoke to the paper after they were unable to come to a settlement.
Brown's attorney, Sean Burstyn, says the wide receiver is vaccinated.
Burstyn shared a statement to CNN also given to the Tampa Bay Times, "Antonio Brown appreciates the severity of the pandemic, which is why he got the vaccine and supports everyone for whom it is advisable to get the vaccine.