Attorney Alex Murdaugh indicted on two dozen financial crimes

(CNN) Suspended South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh has been indicted on more than two dozen new financial crimes by a state grand jury, which alleged schemes to "defraud victims of and thereafter launder" nearly $5 million in five different counties.

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson's office announced Friday a state grand jury issued five indictments with a total of 27 charges against Murdaugh.

The indictments include four counts of Breach of Trust with Fraudulent Intent; seven counts of Obtaining Signature or Property by False Pretenses; seven counts of Money Laundering; eight counts of Computer Crimes; and one count of Forgery.

The majority of the indictments center on cases and victims not previously known to the public, like a highway patrolman injured in the line of duty, from whom prosecutors allege Murdaugh stole settlement money for "his own personal use, for expenses including but not limited to overdraft fees, cash, and checks written to associates."

"Altogether, Murdaugh is charged with respect to alleged schemes to defraud victims and thereafter launder $4,853,488.09," said the Attorney General's office in a release Friday.