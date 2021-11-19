FBI searched under New Jersey bridge for Jimmy Hoffa's remains last month

Jimmy Hoffa, the American labor leader, around 1960. He disappeared in 1975.
(CNN)The FBI conducted another search for the remains of one-time Teamsters boss Jimmy Hoffa last month, this time under a bridge in Jersey City, New Jersey, a source with knowledge of the search told CNN.

The FBI obtained a search warrant to conduct a "site survey" under the Pulaski Skyway, FBI Special Agent Mara Schneider of the Detroit field office said in a statement Friday.
"On October 25th & 26th, FBI personnel from the Newark and Detroit field offices completed the survey and that data is currently being analyzed," Schneider said. "Because the affidavit in support of the search warrant was sealed by the court, we are unable to provide any additional information."
      Nearly 40 years after his disappearance, former Teamsters boss Jimmy Hoffa, pictured circa 1955, remains among America's most famous missing persons. Authorities have been searching for the once powerful union boss since he vanished in 1975.
      The mystery of Jimmy Hoffa
      Hoffa slumps in a chair at the Teamsters union office. He was one of the most powerful union leaders in America until being forced out of the organized labor movement. He went to prison in 1967 for jury tampering and fraud before being pardoned four years later.
      The mystery of Jimmy Hoffa
      Hoffa appears at the Teamsters union convention in 1957, the year he first became union president.
      The mystery of Jimmy Hoffa
      Hoffa, center, stands with other officials at the Teamsters convention, where he made a successful bid for control of the union in 1957.
      The mystery of Jimmy Hoffa
      Hoffa testifies at a Senate Rackets Committee hearing in 1958.
      The mystery of Jimmy Hoffa
      Hoffa on the phone at an airport in 1959.
      The mystery of Jimmy Hoffa
      An office for Teamsters union local chapters that Hoffa set up.
      The mystery of Jimmy Hoffa
      Hoffa eats with union leader Joseph Curran, left, in 1959.
      The mystery of Jimmy Hoffa
      Hoffa holds a Teamsters rally at Madison Square Garden in New York in 1960.
      The mystery of Jimmy Hoffa
      Hoffa leads supporters at a Teamsters convention in 1959.
      The mystery of Jimmy Hoffa
      The Teamsters boss appears on the cover of Life magazine on May 18, 1959. The headline reads, "A National Threat: Hoffa's Teamsters; Part 1: Sources of a Union's Uncurbed Power."
      The mystery of Jimmy Hoffa
      Hoffa, pictured circa 1960, was a powerful labor leader at a time when unions wielded a great deal of sway over elections and were notoriously tied to organized crime.
      The mystery of Jimmy Hoffa
      From left, "Meet the Press" moderator Ned Brooks, Lawrence K. Spivak and Hoffa appear at an NBC studio.
      The mystery of Jimmy Hoffa
      Hoffa and his son, James Phillip, enter a federal courtroom in July 1964. His son is the current president of the Teamsters.
      The mystery of Jimmy Hoffa
      Hoffa, second row, center, leaves court after being found guilty of jury tampering in 1964.
      The mystery of Jimmy Hoffa
