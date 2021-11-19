FBI searched under New Jersey bridge for Jimmy Hoffa's remains last month

Photos: The mystery of Jimmy Hoffa
The mystery of Jimmy Hoffa – Nearly 40 years after his disappearance, former Teamsters boss Jimmy Hoffa, pictured circa 1955, remains among America's most famous missing persons. Authorities have been searching for the once powerful union boss since he vanished in 1975.
The mystery of Jimmy Hoffa – Hoffa slumps in a chair at the Teamsters union office. He was one of the most powerful union leaders in America until being forced out of the organized labor movement. He went to prison in 1967 for jury tampering and fraud before being pardoned four years later.
The mystery of Jimmy Hoffa – Hoffa appears at the Teamsters union convention in 1957, the year he first became union president.
The mystery of Jimmy Hoffa – Hoffa, center, stands with other officials at the Teamsters convention, where he made a successful bid for control of the union in 1957.
The mystery of Jimmy Hoffa – Hoffa testifies at a Senate Rackets Committee hearing in 1958.
The mystery of Jimmy Hoffa – Hoffa on the phone at an airport in 1959.
The mystery of Jimmy Hoffa – An office for Teamsters union local chapters that Hoffa set up.
The mystery of Jimmy Hoffa – Hoffa eats with union leader Joseph Curran, left, in 1959.
The mystery of Jimmy Hoffa – Hoffa holds a Teamsters rally at Madison Square Garden in New York in 1960.
The mystery of Jimmy Hoffa – Hoffa leads supporters at a Teamsters convention in 1959.
The mystery of Jimmy Hoffa – The Teamsters boss appears on the cover of Life magazine on May 18, 1959. The headline reads, "A National Threat: Hoffa's Teamsters; Part 1: Sources of a Union's Uncurbed Power."
The mystery of Jimmy Hoffa – Hoffa, pictured circa 1960, was a powerful labor leader at a time when unions wielded a great deal of sway over elections and were notoriously tied to organized crime.
The mystery of Jimmy Hoffa – From left, "Meet the Press" moderator Ned Brooks, Lawrence K. Spivak and Hoffa appear at an NBC studio.
The mystery of Jimmy Hoffa – Hoffa and his son, James Phillip, enter a federal courtroom in July 1964. His son is the current president of the Teamsters.
The mystery of Jimmy Hoffa – Hoffa, second row, center, leaves court after being found guilty of jury tampering in 1964.