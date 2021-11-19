FBI searched under New Jersey bridge for Jimmy Hoffa's remains last month

(CNN) The FBI conducted another search for the remains of one-time Teamsters boss Jimmy Hoffa last month, this time under a bridge in Jersey City, New Jersey, a source with knowledge of the search told CNN.

The FBI obtained a search warrant to conduct a "site survey" under the Pulaski Skyway, FBI Special Agent Mara Schneider of the Detroit field office said in a statement Friday.

"On October 25th & 26th, FBI personnel from the Newark and Detroit field offices completed the survey and that data is currently being analyzed," Schneider said. "Because the affidavit in support of the search warrant was sealed by the court, we are unable to provide any additional information."