(CNN) A Hawaii couple charged with the murder of their adopted 6-year-old daughter was indicted by a grand jury and faces additional charges in her death, authorities said.

Lehua Kalua, 44, and Isaac "Sonny" Kalua, 52, each were indicted and charged with one count of second-degree murder, one count of first-degree hindering prosecution, two counts of persistent nonsupport and two second-degree counts of endangering the welfare of a minor, according to Prosecuting Attorney of Honolulu Steve Alm.

Lehua Kalua was additionally indicted and charged with two counts of abuse of family or household members.

The couple reported Isabella "Ariel" Kalua missing on September 13, but investigators believe the girl was killed about a month earlier, with her last appearance on home video surveillance systems occurring on August 18.

Conviction of second-degree murder carries a mandatory life in prison with the possibility of parole, according to the news release from Alm's office.

Read More