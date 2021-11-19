Parents call for independent investigation into fatal shooting of their son by Pennsylvania state police

(CNN) The parents of Christian Hall, a 19-year-old from Pennsylvania, are calling for an independent investigation into the fatal police shooting of their son.

The teenager was in the middle of a mental health emergency and was holding a gun when Pennsylvania State Police fatally shot him on December 30, 2020, authorities say.

Troopers responded to "a report of a distraught and suicidal male" standing on a bridge in Hamilton Township in Monroe County.

Once on site they immediately found Hall standing on the ledge of a concrete barrier overlooking the highway and later determined he had what appeared to be a firearm, according to a police statement and investigative report of the incident produced by the Monroe District Attorney's Office.

Following Hall's death, law enforcement determined he was carrying a pellet gun which was manufactured to look like a semi-automatic pistol.

Read More