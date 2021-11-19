Former college criminal justice instructor indicted in arson spree during California wildfires

(CNN) A federal grand jury has indicted a former college instructor on charges in connection to a string of fires set over the summer in Northern California as firefighters battled the Dixie Fire -- the second largest wildfire in the state's history.

The five-count indictment alleges that Gary Stephen Maynard, 47, of San Jose, California, set four fires in the Shasta Trinity National Forest and the Lassen National Forest -- the Cascade Fire on July 20, the Everitt Fire on July 21 and the Ranch Fire and Conard Fire which were both set on August 7.

"Dr. Maynard denies all the charges in the indictment. He will do so formally at a hearing next week," his attorney, Hannah Labaree, told CNN in an email.

The fires were set in the vicinity of the Dixie Fire and some of the fires were set behind the firefighters working to stop that fire, according to prosecutors in the Eastern District of California.