2021 In Review Fast Facts

Rapper Young Dolph died in a fatal shooting in Memphis, Tennessee, on Wednesday, November 17, according to Memphis police. He was 36.
Heath Freeman, an actor who appeared in numerous television series including "Bones," "NCIS" and "The Closer," has died, his manager said in a statement to CNN on Tuesday, November 16. Freeman was 41. A cause of death was not immediately released.
Julio Lugo, the Dominican-born shortstop who won a World Series ring with the Boston Red Sox, died at the age 45, the Red Sox said on Monday, November 15. No cause of death was given. Lugo's career also included stints with the Houston Astros, the Tampa Bay Rays, the Los Angeles Dodgers, the St. Louis Cardinals, the Baltimore Orioles and the Atlanta Braves.
NPR books editor Petra Mayer died Saturday, November 13, at age 46, NPR reported. The cause of death was believed to be a pulmonary embolism, Nancy Barnes, NPR's senior vice president for news, said in an email to staff. Mayer was a popular editor on NPR's Culture desk, drawing in readers and listeners with her outpouring of knowledge of cats, comics and science fiction, as well as her on-site reporting at Comic-Con.
Hall of Fame football linebacker Sam Huff died at the age of 87 on November 13, Washington Football Team owner Daniel Snyder said in a statement. Huff made five Pro Bowls over a 13-year career, won an NFL title with the New York Giants in 1956 and was elected to the Hall of Fame in 1982.
FW de Klerk, the last leader of apartheid-era South Africa who shared a Nobel Peace Prize with Nelson Mandela after working to end racial segregation in the country, died at the age of 85, his foundation said on November 11. De Klerk released Mandela, his subsequent successor, from prison and laboriously negotiated a transition to democracy, ending a decades-long segregationist system that kept South Africa's White minority in power over the Black majority for generations.
Actor Jerry Douglas, best known for his role as family patriarch John Abbott on the CBS soap opera "The Young and the Restless," died November 9 at the age of 88.
Former New York Mets reliever Pedro Feliciano died November 8 at age 45, the team confirmed in a statement. The cause of death was not immediately released. Feliciano, a pitching stalwart for the Mets, led the league in appearances in three consecutive seasons from 2008-10. He was also the last pitcher to throw in more than 90 games in a season.
Ronnie Wilson, a founding member of the R&B group The Gap Band, died November 2 at the age of 73. Wilson, who can be seen here in the center of the top row, formed the band with his brothers Charlie and Robert, according to the band's website. Their best-known songs include "You Dropped a Bomb on Me," "Party Train" and "Burn Rubber on Me."
Jerry Remy, the beloved longtime Boston Red Sox broadcaster and former Major League Baseball infielder, died October 30 after a lengthy battle with lung cancer, the team announced. He was 68.
Indian actor Puneeth Rajkumar died after suffering cardiac arrest on October 29, according to a statement from Vikram Hospital in the city of Bangalore. He was 46. Rajkumar was a popular actor, television presenter, singer and producer known for his work in Kannada cinema, which makes movies and television in the Kannada language spoken in the southwestern state of Karnataka.
James Michael Tyler, best known as the coffee shop manager Gunther on the hit show "Friends," died at the age of 59 on October 24, according to his representative Toni Benson. Tyler was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2018, Benson said.