Australia Test cricket captain Tim Paine steps down over ​2017 texts sent to female colleague

(CNN) Tim Paine has stepped down as Australia's Test cricket captain over an investigation into texts sent to a female colleague in 2017.

In a tearful news conference, the 36-year-old Paine said that ​an investigation at the time found he had not violated the league's code of conduct, but "on reflection," he felt his actions at the time did "not meet the standard of an Australian cricket captain." He also said he had "recently" become aware that the text exchange would be made public.

Paine said​ he sent the texts to a ​then-colleague at Cricket Tasmania four years ago, shortly before he became national team captain.

He said ​the texts were subsequently the subject of an investigation by Cricket Australia's Integrity Unit and Cricket Tasmania's HR team.

Despite not revealing what the messages said himself, media reports state they were of a sexual nature.