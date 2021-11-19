Qatar inadequately investigating workplace deaths, ILO says ahead of World Cup 2022

(CNN) At least 50 of Qatar's workers died in 2020, as gaps in data collection by the country's institutions impeded the International Labour Organization (ILO) from presenting a categorical figure on the number of fatal occupational injuries, a report released by the organization on Thursday said.

The report said that Qatar is inadequately investigating and reporting worker deaths and called for "better quality and more accurate data collection, with more efforts to investigate injuries and fatalities that may be work-related but are not currently categorized as such."

The small Gulf country has been subject to reports by NGOs alleging mistreatment and abuse towards migrant workers involved in infrastructure projects in the leadup to the football World Cup , which begins in November 2022.

Data from medical institutions that provide acute care for injured workers in Qatar showed 50 workers died in 2020 and more than 500 suffered severe injuries, the comprehensive ILO report on work-related deaths and injuries in the country found.

According to the report, 37,600 workers suffered mild to moderate injuries in 2020.

