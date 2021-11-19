Technically, the new year starts in January, but after the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales this year at Woot!, you’re going to be kicking off a whole new, upgraded lifestyle in December. The excitement begins Nov. 19 and the event is set to run through Dec. 4. Everything you’ll need to know can be found on the Cyber Week event page which is constantly being updated by Woot!.
Who is Woot!, you ask? Well, it’s not just what you’ll be yelling once you rack up big, big savings for all your holiday shopping. It’s the original daily deals site, which has been clueing in shoppers to the best deals across the web since 2004. Amazon knew a great idea when they saw it and snapped the company up in 2010, expanding the daily deal from just one a day to, well, a lot, across seven categories and including special daily deals and limited-time offers.
And that’s all good news for you, since Woot! can hook you up with super-low prices on pretty much everything, whether it’s something you’ve been yearning for all year or something you didn’t even know you needed. Or, you know, something to fill the stockings or go under the tree for family and friends come the holidays. Plus, if you’re an Amazon Prime member, you get free standard shipping, and Woot! lets you know about special exclusives only for you and other Primies.
So obviously Woot! should be the first place you click for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Its Cyber Week Deals event, which starts Nov. 19 and ends Dec. 4, will rock your shopping list, from Roombas to knife sets to pressure washers at up to 70% off.
Deals to look out for include:
The iRobot 980 Robot Vacuum (available at woot.com)
Beware, dust bunnies, beware! Your place will never look more spick-and-span after this month.
Cuisinart 12-Piece Ceramic-Coated Knife Set (available at woot.com)
Because Black Friday falls on the day after Thanksgiving, you won’t have these handy in time to carve the turkey, of course, but with plenty of winter holidays coming up, this is a no-brainer for anyone who likes to spend time in the kitchen.
Phigolf Mobile Golf Game Simulator (available at woot.com)
When spring rolls around again, all your golf frenemies will wonder why you’re “suddenly” playing with a +2 handicap. Of course, they’ll never need to know you’d been practicing all winter with your new golf simulator.
Sun Joe 2030 Max Psi 1.76 Gpm Electric Pressure Washer (available at woot.com)
Have you ever watched those strangely soothing YouTube videos that consist of nothing but some guy pressure washing a dirty deck, moldy exterior wall or moss-covered roof? No? Then do that right now. Done? Well, now you understand why this Woot! deal’s going to change your whole yard work schtick.
FitPulse Deep Tissue Massage Gun (available at woot.com)
Once the yard’s all cleaned up, you’re going to need to work the stiffness out of your sore muscles with the help of something. Something like this deep tissue massage gun, which will turn you into a puddle of loose and limber relaxation in no time.
And that’s just a taste. You’ll be seeing Woot! Cyber Week deals on exercise and fitness equipment, sports products, kitchen gear, floor care items, tech, beauty and tools.