Some gifts are so personalized and thoughtful it seems like you spent the entire holiday season thinking them up and making them happen. In actuality, you can get that same custom feel without the wait or the effort — and now, thanks to Shutterfly’s amazing seasonal sales, you can get it without the expensive price tag too.
Shutterfly’s mission is to help you capture life’s most meaningful moments, which is why it offers countless personalizable items, from cards and calendars to wine glasses and wall art. Since almost everything on the site can be customized through your computer (including the colors, fonts, photos and phrases), it’s a brilliant way to spread joy and connection this holiday season. While each card or gift takes a few mere clicks, it’ll still be something that brings loved ones together in the moment, solidifies a cherished memory they can look back on and builds connections you can look forward to in the future.
Since Shutterfly is offering big promotions nice and early this year, it’s a great way to get a jump on your family’s holiday cards, or you can ensure that all of your gifts are wrapped and under the tree long before the holiday stress even kicks in. Check out a few shopper-favorite card and gift ideas below that you can try to snag while they’re on sale.
Reindeer Snowscape Holiday Card (shutterfly.com)
This Reindeer Snowscape card is a Shutterfly bestseller, and it’s easy to see why: The reindeer border is festive yet inclusive. The design features your family front and center. The intuitive customization lets you personalize just about everything, from the trim shape to the paper feel. Each one comes with a blank white envelope, or you can opt for preprinted addresses to make the mailing process even easier.
Rustic Plaid Red Fleece Photo Blanket (shutterfly.com)
They’ll absolutely love cozying up with this plush fleece blanket, which is on sale for an incredible price right now. Showcase their last name, or include their favorite quote alongside a few different photos — either way, it’ll warm more than just their hearts.
Gallery of Six Printed Wine Glass (shutterfly.com)
Even if they own dozens of other wine glasses, we guarantee they don’t own one like this. On its sleek stemless design, they’ll find up to eight custom photographs in a gallery layout. You can also add text and personalize the background color. “This came out clear and crisp,” writes one reviewer who gifted it to their daughter. “I added all of her family group photos and it is perfect. She loved it!”
Baby Snowflake Frame Ceramic Ornament (shutterfly.com)
Their first holiday as a married couple. Their first year in their new home. Their first puppy. Their baby’s first Christmas. Their 20-year anniversary. This ceramic ornament can commemorate any major life event in a stylish, elegant way — and since it can be personalized on the front and the back, the possibilities are virtually endless.