How much use are you really getting out of your kitchen? And even if you cook and bake often, how much more could you achieve if the prep were easier and the creative exploration were less intimidating? That’s where the right tools make all the difference — but said tools can be a big investment, so if you’ve been waiting for the ideal time to pounce, this is it: From Nov. 21 to Dec. 4, KitchenAid is holding its Cyber Week Sale, during which you can save big on some cult-favorite appliances.
KitchenAid launched its first stand mixer in 1919, and it unleashed a new wave of creativity in the kitchen. A century later, the brand still uses your culinary passion as its inspiration to perfect the stand mixer design, and now it’s about way more than just baking; this powerful countertop appliance comes in tons of sizes and colors and can be used to make everything from cupcakes to zoodles, ice cream, homemade pasta and burgers. But KitchenAid Stand Mixers don’t go on sale often (in fact, most models haven’t been on sale since the brand’s last holiday event), so if you’re in the market for one, this is an opportunity you won’t want to miss.
In addition to its sales on the classic models, you’ll also be able to save on KitchenAid’s brand-new Artisan Series Tilt-Head Stand Mixer with Premium Accessory Pack.
This one just launched in early November, and it’s exclusive to Kitchenaid.com. While it’s similar to the beloved Artisan model and draws its inspiration from the Model K (which aims to inspire something new in every dish or dessert you create), it comes with a few key upgrades that make it well worth the purchase.
For one, the brilliant tilt-head design makes it easy to swap out your accessories, so you can change culinary gears in a matter of seconds. For another, this is the only model that comes standard with a premium accessories pack, which includes a flex edge beater, a pasty beater (which is also a new launch), a silver dough hook, a wire whip and a pouring shield. (It’s also compatible with more than 10 other attachments for a variety of jobs.) You even get a 3-quart bowl in addition to the 5-quart one, so you don’t have to clean out the cake batter before getting started on the frosting.
The Artisan Tilt-Head features 10 different speeds that you can use to knead, mix and whip ingredients for all of your recipes. It also comes in over 40 unique colors, so you can find the perfect fit for your kitchen. (After all, these appliances are more than just tools; thanks to their cult-favorite status, they basically function as high-end, practical decor for your countertop.)
Typically, this new model and all of its accessories are significantly more expensive than the standard Artisan, but during these Cyber Week deals, you’ll be able to snag it for just $20 more.
So whether you opt for one of the brand’s classic stand mixers or the newly released Tilt-Head, you’ll be saving a ton of money while simultaneously broadening your culinary horizons. If you’ve always wanted a stand mixer of your own, head over to KitchenAid’s website now to take advantage of these Cyber Week deals.