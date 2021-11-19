This weekend, you’ll find early Black Friday deals on unique Etsy buys, discounted Vitamix blenders and savings on Stasher bags. All that and more below.

Best Buy Best Buy

The early Black Friday deals at Best Buy continue with a slew of new discounts just added today. Now you can find discounts on Chromebooks, deals on Samsung products like TVs and soundbars and discounted appliances including Dyson, to name just a few. If you’re looking to get your holiday shopping done early or you simply want to snag the best prices on electronics, head over to Best Buy now, and keep an eye out for more deals coming within the week.

Etsy Etsy

Just in time for the holidays, some of your favorite makers on Etsy are discounting items that can make your gifting this year especially great. Etsy’s Black Friday starts today for app users (tomorrow for everyone else) and features up to 60% off unique, thoughtfully crafted decor, handmade jewelry, unique takes on advent calendars and more. Shop now, and prepare to delight your gift recipients.

Nordstrom Nordstrom

Nordstrom’s Black Friday sale just got even better. The event, featuring up to 60% off thousands of designer styles for men, women, kids and your home, now includes even more coveted goods. Browse through all the department store deals if time isn’t a factor, or filter by your most beloved brands, including some of your favorites like The North Face, Free People, Ugg, Madewell, Levi’s and much more. Just be sure to buy your favorites soon; the best stuff has been known to sell out.

Vitamix Vitamix

If you’re a fan of juices, smoothies, soups, spreads and even sorbets, this discounted appliance should be added to your kitchen arsenal ASAP. Vitamix is mixing things up with a slew of Black Friday deals, including $50 off most Legacy Series blenders, $50 off most of the Ascent Series and more. It’s your chance to score the most famous professional-grade blender at a rare discount.

Stasher Stasher

Stop spending your money on endless packs of baggies and opt to make the switch to Stasher, now 25% off sitewide for Black Friday. Stasher bags are lauded as the world’s first fully functional, self-sealing, nonplastic bags, made from 100% pure nontoxic platinum silicone and containing no BPA, no PVC and no latex. Thus, they’re safe to use in freezers, microwaves, boiling water and ovens up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. To clean, simply wash by hand or toss in the dishwasher.

More deals to shop

• Take up to 60% off ThirdLove’s made-to-fit-well bras, bralettes, underwear and more during the brand’s pre-Black-Friday sale, which runs now through Nov. 24.

• Upgrade your sleep with 25% off Sijo Home’s silky sheets, duvet covers, pillowcases, and more. Use the code EARLY25 at checkout to save sitewide.

• Score a new rug, more ergonomic office chair, and more during Houzz’s sneak peek Black Friday sale, going on now.

• Save 30% off on activewear and loungewear — the deals are sitewide! — from the ethical, eco-minded Girlfriend Collective.

• Send someone a celebrity surprise this holiday season with 20% off all Cameos from Nov. 19 to 21.

• Save big on your morning cup of coffee (and the time it takes to make it) with 20% off Keurig’s entire site with code HOLIDAYJOY21.

• We love a Dyson sale, and right now you can save $50 on models like the Cyclone V10 vacuum, Airwrap Styler hair tool and far more over on the brand’s website.

• Take up to 50% off Kate Spade’s poppy, stylish bags, cell phone covers, jewelry, and more with the code BFPREVIEW.

• Warm up this winter with Eddie Bauer’s jackets, sweaters, and more with big discounts during the retailer’s early access Black Friday sale going on now.

• Get juicing with Nutribullet’s early Black Friday offer: Take 30% off accessories, like extra cups, replacement blades and more until Nov. 21 with the code STUFFING.

Deals you may have missed

Lowe's Lowe's

Lowe’s has launched its early Black Friday sale, running now through Dec. 1. You’ll find savings on major appliances, smart home electronics, power tools, holiday decor and more. Lowe’s Advantage card holders can also snag an additional 5% off qualifying items — just be sure to hurry because there are limited quantities on sales items and they’ll sell quickly.

Brooklinen

Drift off to sleep engulfed in softness with this exclusive deal from Brooklinen. The brand is currently holding its early Black Friday promotion and offering 20% off sitewide. You’ll find the buttery, silky-smooth sheets Brooklinen is so well known for in the sale, as well as bath accessories, loungewear and more.

Tushy Classic Bidet Seat Attachment ($69.99; walmart.com)

Tushy Tushy

The beloved bidet brand Tushy has landed at Walmart and is at its lowest price ever. Right now you can get the brand’s top-rated bidet for just $69.99. That means the Tushy Classic 2.0, a personal favorite of ours, has never been more affordable. Upgrade your bathroom situation now, and you will not regret it.

Levi's

Sick of sweats? Right now you can save on some real pants from Levi’s, the original denim purveyor. The iconic brand is having its Early Access Indigo Friday sale right now, taking 40% off men’s and women’s styles, plus free standard shipping, so there’s never been a better time to stock up on jeans and other apparel. The discount will be applied at checkout, so be sure to snag yourself a few pairs of jeans before the promotion is over.

Home Cook Duo ($210, originally $310; fromourplace.com)

Our Place

The Always Pan by Our Place is the internet’s favorite all-in-one cookware item, followed by the Perfect Pot, which is an excellent addition to Our Place’s easy but effective cookware. But because it’s so popular, that usually means it’s sold out. Right now, however, that’s not the case — not only are the Always Pan and Perfect Pot in stock in every color, but the duo is also on sale during the brand’s biggest (and only) sale of the season. There’s no code necessary to save $100 when you get the coveted pan and pot together. You can also snag the Always Pan by itself for $99. Just be sure to shop before your preferred colorway gets bought out again.

Urban Outfitters Urban Outfitters

Looking to deck out your home with some modern boho decor before holiday hosting? Urban Outfitters has you covered with up to 25% off home goods now through Nov. 19. You’ll find deals on furniture, room accents, kitchen goods, holiday decorations and more, so head over before your favorite items sell out.

REI

If you have plans to spend any time outdoors this winter and beyond, head over to REI first. The major outdoor retailer is currently having its Gear Up Get Out sale from now through Nov. 22, with tons of markdowns on outdoor essentials. A few highlights: Save up to 25% off REI Co-op brand jackets, shirts and base layers, up to 25% off smartwool clothing, up to 25% off camping gear from Solo Stove, Osprey and Deuter and up to 25% off jackets from Fjallraven, The North Face and KUHL. REI members will also get special deals up to 40% off, so be sure to head over to REI while supplies last.

Solo Stove

Right now the coveted outdoor fire pit retailer is offering a buy-one-get-one deal so that you can snag a Solo Stove for you and your friend. The Solo Stove Lite, Titan and Campfire are all available in the promotion, and they’re small and light enough to take on your next camping trip. Prices start at $69.99, which is the lowest we’ve seen for a Solo Stove. You’ll also find other deals on individual Solo Stoves as well as bundles right now as a part of the brand’s early Back Friday sales.

Columbia

The holiday season is officially on the way, but there’s still time to upgrade your outerwear — and other layers — at Columbia during the brand’s early Black Friday sale. You’ll get up to 40% off select gear, plus free shipping on all orders of $99 or more. So be sure to stock up on warm seasonal essentials while the sale lasts.

Allswell Allswell

You’ll sleep soundly knowing you saved big on mattresses, bedding and decor at Allswell’s latest sitewide sale. Use the code THANKFUL to take 20% off a range of blankets, pillows, duvets, sheets and more, many of which come in contemporary patterns that will boost the look of your space as well as your comfort level at bedtime. Not to mention, the brand makes a range of hybrid mattresses that are sure to give you sweet dreams this fall.

Casper

Don’t sleep on your chance to snag savings on mattresses and beyond at Casper. Right now you’ll get 15% off mattresses like the Wave Hybrid, the Nova Hybrid and the Original. All other products are 10% off, including pillows, sheets, bed frames and more. If you opt for bundles, you’ll save even more, with savings up to 20% off.

Macy's Martha Stewart Collection Enameled Cast Iron Cookware

Macy’s is the latest to join the list of retailers with early Black Friday deals, and starting today it’s marking down more than 23,000 items, like clothes and shoes to home essentials, accessories and more. You’ll find deals like 70% off fine jewelry, 70% off winter bedding and women’s coats starting at $24.99 — and that’s just the tip of the iceberg. Browse now to get your holiday shopping done early.

Target

Black Friday has come early at Target. The mega-retailer is now offering a ton of sales in a variety of product categories that will have you done with holiday shopping before you even get your turkey. Each week, there will be a new round of deals at Black Friday prices, with items getting swapped out for fresh bargains each Sunday until Black Friday itself. There will also be daily deals on things like SodaStreams and Roku TVs, so check in throughout the month for these rotating one-hit wonders. Plus, if prices dip lower at any point until Dec. 24, Target will offer a price match guarantee, so you’re sure to get the best deal.

For more great deals, check out CNN Coupons.