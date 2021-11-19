It’s holiday gifting time, and the search for presents is in full effect. But all of the online options this year can be overwhelming. Luckily, activewear brand Athleta has made it easy with the new Athleta Gift Shop, a curated virtual shop full of the high-quality performance apparel the brand is known for. Athletic apparel and comfy accessories make great gifts for the sporty gal on your shopping list. Pick out stylish workout clothes, casual wear and accessories that are both functional and stylish. Athleta’s fall and winter options range from cozy must-haves to workout essentials. Explore perfect present ideas from the Athleta Gift Shop, and check out some of Athleta’s top recommendations.
Athleta’s top gifts
These are the crowd-pleasers topping wish lists everywhere.
Cozy Karma Asym Pullover in Toasted Brown Heather ($108; athleta.com)
Modern, stylish and versatile, you can’t go wrong with this super-soft pullover. The Toasted Brown Heather color goes with everything, and the wrap front detail is oh-so-flattering.
Balance Jogger in Black ($89; athleta.com)
Joggers are basically socially accepted sweatpants, and Athleta’s Balance Jogger really ups the style factor. We love that they come in a wide range of sizes, from XXS to 3X.
Cozy Karma 1/4 Zip Hoodie in Chantilly Cream ($119; athleta.com)
Who doesn’t love a cozy hoodie? This sophisticated, casual piece is welcome under any Christmas tree.
Gifts for $50 and under
Limited budget? Athleta’s got you. Shop by price range in the Gift Shop and get the most bang for your buck.
Flurry Reflective Glove in Bluff Grey Camo Lux ($42; athleta.com)
Nice gloves are a cold weather staple, and a gift that is always appreciated. Flurry Reflective Gloves are lightweight and feature touch-screen-compatible fingers. And of course, they’re reflective for safe outdoor workouts.
Ribbed Pom Beanie in Coast Grey ($42; athleta.com)
This cheery winter topper features a wool blend for warmth…and a pom-pom for fun.
Cozy Slipper Socks in Sea Salt ($35; athleta.com)
Fluffy and fuzzy, these slipper socks are holiday perfection. They won’t slip, thanks to sole grips, and the double-layered material keeps feet toasty.
Splurge gifts
If you’re going for “wow” factor, here’s what we recommend.
Downtown Printed Jacket in Python Seasalt ($199; athleta.com)
This stylish jacket will be their go-to all winter. Water-repellant RDS FeatherDry down material is airy and stays dry in inclement weather.
Boulevard Down Duster in Matador Red ($289; athleta.com)
If you’re looking for showstopping outerwear, the Boulevard Down Duster is it. It’s lightweight but keeps you warm, and the length adds dramatic appeal.
Cozy sleepwear gifts
Stylish holiday pajamas, coming in hot! New jammies make great gifts.
Nighttime Bliss Sleep V Neck Romper in Sequoia Blue ($64; athleta.com)
It was only a matter of time before rompers would enter the realm of sleepwear. And we’re glad they did! This soft, dreamy piece is a new slumber staple.
Wind Down Sleep Robe in Palermo Pink ($79; athleta.com)
A nice robe is one of those things that people rarely buy themselves, making it an ideal gift. The Wind Down Sleep Robe features a lightweight waffle texture perfect for lounging or dozing off.
After you’ve checked some gifts off your holiday shopping list, don’t forget to add a little something for yourself to that online cart. You’ve earned it, especially with the big discounts Athleta is currently offering. Browse the current sales and don’t forget to check back throughout the holiday season for more savings.