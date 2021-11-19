Every family has a story. And nowhere is that story better preserved than in our genes. Every one of us embodies a unique history of migrations, marriages, moves and mixings — the record of our ancestors who came before us, indelibly kept now within our cells. The science behind what our genes say about us is advancing every day. That means there’s never been a better time to get the most accurate, specific and insightful genetic data about your unique story and your family’s unique history.
Enter AncestryDNA®. With a simple saliva test sent for genetic analysis, it’s possible to unlock insights and secrets from your family’s past. Ancestry users have discovered surprising new information about which geographic regions their ancestors really came from, new ethnic heritages, photos of past relatives and more. Some have even discovered living relatives they never knew they had.
And thanks to an incredible holiday promotion, AncestryDNA kits are making it easier than ever for families to delve into the story told by their genes. Details below:
How does an AncestryDNA kit work? After purchasing the plan that works best for you and your family, you’ll receive a test tube in the mail with a return address label. Gather saliva in the tube and return your DNA to the lab for analysis. After a few weeks your results will be available online. There, you can explore the multidimensional story written in your DNA with an intuitive interface that walks you through key chapters in your own personalized narrative.
Refined and updated ethnicity estimates now give a more precise picture of just where your ancestors came from, including specific regions. (“We’re not from the part of Mexico we thought we were,” one Ancestry user writes.) Another useful tool are the migration maps, which use the genealogy of genes in your DNA to trace the movement of your ancestors over time and across the globe. The DNA Matches option gives users a chance to compare their results with others, which is how some users have uncovered distant or long-lost relatives.
And as the science advances, so does the power of AncestryDNA and its ability to delve even deeper into your family story. A recent ethnicity estimate update covers over 1,500 global regions across the world, making for the most inclusive and precise look into the past that Ancestry has offered to date. In some instances, family stories can be traced to specific islands, peninsulas and even towns, some for the first time.
We are all born into stories — the great swirl of history that existed before us and will continue after we’re gone. Finding our place in that story is meaningful, and discovering the unique family history written in our genes can be a powerful experience. The great questions of “Who am I?” and “Where did I come from?” are perennially powerful for a reason. AncestryDNA makes it easy to explore what our genes say about those questions, and its current holiday offer is the perfect opportunity to do so for you, your family or a friend.