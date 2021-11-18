November's full moon will be the longest partial lunar eclipse in over 500 years

Sign up for CNN's Wonder Theory science newsletter. Explore the universe with news on fascinating discoveries, scientific advancements and more.
(CNN)With a once-in-a-few-centuries partial lunar eclipse in the sky, stargazers in North America and northeast Russia are in for a historic treat this week.
November's full beaver moon will see the longest partial lunar eclipse in over 500 years, lasting over six hours from Thursday night into Friday morning, according to NASA. Parts of South America can catch a glimpse at moonset, and parts of East Asia and Australia might see the eclipse at moonrise.