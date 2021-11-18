November's full moon will be the longest partial lunar eclipse in over 500 years

By Sherry Liang, CNN

Updated 10:53 AM ET, Thu November 18, 2021

A yacht sails past the rising moon in Sydney on Wednesday, May 26.
A yacht sails past the rising moon in Sydney on Wednesday, May 26.
The moon is seen near the Indonesian island of Bali during Wednesday&#39;s total lunar eclipse.
The moon is seen near the Indonesian island of Bali during Wednesday's total lunar eclipse.
The lunar eclipse is seen behind a Ferris wheel in Santa Monica, California.
The lunar eclipse is seen behind a Ferris wheel in Santa Monica, California.
People gather to watch the moon in Hong Kong.
People gather to watch the moon in Hong Kong.
The eclipse is observed from India&#39;s Nagaon district.
The eclipse is observed from India's Nagaon district.
The moon sets behind the Statue of Liberty before sunrise in New York.
The moon sets behind the Statue of Liberty before sunrise in New York.
The moon rises over the Makapuu lighthouse in Honolulu.
The moon rises over the Makapuu lighthouse in Honolulu.
The moon is partially covered by buildings in Brasilia, Brazil, at the start of Wednesday&#39;s lunar eclipse.
The moon is partially covered by buildings in Brasilia, Brazil, at the start of Wednesday's lunar eclipse.
The moon rises over the Victoria Harbour in Hong Kong.
The moon rises over the Victoria Harbour in Hong Kong.
The partially eclipsed moon sets over West Palm Beach, Florida.
The partially eclipsed moon sets over West Palm Beach, Florida.
The moon sets over Stonehenge in Amesbury, England.
The moon sets over Stonehenge in Amesbury, England.
People watch the moon rise over Sydney&#39;s Bondi Beach.
People watch the moon rise over Sydney's Bondi Beach.
Birds fly in front of the moon in Ankara, Turkey.
Birds fly in front of the moon in Ankara, Turkey.
A plane flies past the moon during the lunar eclipse in Shenyang, China.
A plane flies past the moon during the lunar eclipse in Shenyang, China.
(CNN)With a once-in-a-few-centuries partial lunar eclipse in the sky, stargazers in North America and northeast Russia are in for a historic treat this week.

November's full beaver moon will see the longest partial lunar eclipse in over 500 years, lasting over six hours from Thursday night into Friday morning, according to NASA. Parts of South America can catch a glimpse at moonset, and parts of East Asia and Australia might see the eclipse at moonrise.