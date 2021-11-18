NASA astronaut Jessica Watkins will make a historic trip as the first Black woman on the space station crew

(CNN) NASA astronaut Jessica Watkins will become the first Black woman on the International Space Station crew.

She is set to launch into space in April 2022 on the SpaceX Crew-4 mission, according to NASA

Watkins was selected as an astronaut candidate in 2017 and has been preparing for her first space mission since then.

The other three crew members on the mission include NASA astronauts Kjell Lindgren and Robert Hines, as well as the European Space Agency's Samantha Cristoforetti.

This is the fourth crew rotation flight of the Crew Dragon spacecraft to the International Space Station, the space agency said.