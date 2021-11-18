Deforestation in the Amazon increased by 33% in first 10 months of 2021, analysis shows

(CNN) Deforestation in the Amazon increased by 33% in the first ten months of 2021, compared to the first ten months of 2020, a new analysis shows.

The analysis published Wednesday by the Institute for Man and the Environment of the Amazon (Imazon), an independent Brazilian research institute, found that the Amazon lost more than 2.4 million acres of forest from January through October — the worst such period in the last decade — with nearly 200,000 acres lost in October alone.

Imazon, in collaboration with the Deforestation Alert System, used satellite imagery to monitor and gather deforestation data from January to October and compared it to data from the same time frame in 2020, the analysis said.

A spokesperson for Brazil's National Institute for Space and Research told CNN the agency's annual report summarizing deforestation between August 2020 and July 2021 was sent to the Ministry of Environment and the Ministry of Science and Technology at the end of October, as it usually is. Therefore, the agency expects the data to be released before the end of the year.

Imazon's analysis comes after world leaders and delegates from nearly 200 countries gathered in Glasgow earlier this month for the COP26 climate summit. At the summit, nations that hold more than 85% of the planet's forests pledged to end and reverse deforestation and land degradation by 2030.