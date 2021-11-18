Mississippi executes man who pleaded guilty to murder and sexual assault in the state's first execution since 2012

(CNN) A Mississippi man who pleaded guilty to murdering his wife and sexually assaulting her 12-year-old daughter was executed Wednesday, making him the first death row inmate put to death in the state since 2012.

David Neal Cox was pronounced dead at 6:12 p.m. after a mixture of three chemicals -- midazolam, vecuronium bromide, and potassium chloride -- was injected into his left arm, according to the Mississippi Department of Corrections (DOC)

Cox had pleaded guilty to murder, sexual assault and other charges, and requested a sentencing jury, which sentenced him to death for the capital murder conviction in 2012, according to court records.

"He died peacefully and without incident. I've never seen an execution go smoother," said Mississippi Commissioner of Corrections Burl Cain in a press release.

Cox was the state's first execution since 2012, according to the DOC. Six were carried out that year.

