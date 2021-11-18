What surviving leukemia taught the first Latinx president of Harvard's student newspaper

(CNN) After beating leukemia as a teenager and joining her university newspaper as Covid-19 changed life on campus, Raquel Coronell Uribe is now making Harvard history.

Coronell Uribe, 23, will be the first Hispanic president of the Harvard Crimson, America's oldest published daily college paper, since its founding nearly 150 years ago.

"It's an honor to be able to be in that role," Coronell Uribe told CNN. "At the same time, I think it was overdue. I'm sure there have been many qualified Latinx people who could have been president in the past."

"I'm hoping to open the door so that many others after me can walk through it," she added.

Coronell Uribe, a junior majoring in history and literature, was chosen for the one-year job after a process known as the "Turkey Shoot" that involved dozens of interviews, writing a paper outlining the candidate's qualifications as well as a final speech and panel interview.

