A lawyer in the Arbery death trial tried to keep Black pastors out of court. So more than 100 will show up today

(CNN) When defense attorney Kevin Gough attempted to ban Black pastors from the courtroom during the trial for the killing of Ahmaud Arbery, Pastor Jamal H. Bryant said it was an affront to all Black pastors across the country.

Bryant said since the civil rights movement, Black ministers have always been there to comfort grieving families during the trials of white men accused of killing Black people. The trial for the men charged with killing Arbery is no different, he said.

"I thought what Attorney Gough said was absolutely unnecessary and distracting and polarizing," said Bryant, who heads New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Lithonia, GA. "He specified by saying 'Black pastors' which made it an absolutely amplified racist statement."

In a show of solidarity against Gough's comments, Bryant and more than 100 other Black pastors are expected to gather outside the Glynn County Courthouse on Thursday to form a "Wall of Prayer." The pastors say they want to not only lend their support to Arbery's family but demand justice in the trial.

Dozens of Black pastors gather outside the Glynn County Courthouse during the Ahmaud Arbery death trial.

Some say they also want to call attention to the critical role they play when Black families are devastated by police brutality or vigilante violence. Black clergy have historically sat with victims' families at trials and funerals, stood beside them at rallies, and press conferences and even been appointed to speak on behalf of families.

