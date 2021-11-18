Aid workers face trial in Greece for spying after refugee rescues

(Athens) Dozens of aid workers involved in refugee rescues, including a Syrian refugee, go on trial in Greece this week on charges of spying and disclosing state secrets, in a case rights groups have decried as "farcical" and "politically motivated."

Twenty-four people affiliated with the Emergency Response Center International (ERCI), a nonprofit search-and-rescue group that operated on Lesbos from 2016 to 2018, face up to eight years in prison when the trial begins on Thursday.

They also face felony charges including people smuggling, belonging to a criminal group and money laundering, which carry 25-year prison sentences.

Amnesty International's European director Nils Muiznieks said the charges were "farcical."

"This emblematic case demonstrates how far the Greek authorities will go to deter people from helping refugees and migrants," he said in a statement.

