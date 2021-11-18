CNN 10 - November 19, 2021

Story highlights
November 19, 2021
1. What famous type of cryptocurrency was recently valued at more than $64,000 per unit, though its value has fluctuated wildly in the past?
2. For the first time, a Christmas tree from Maryland has been chosen for display at what famous New York City location?
3. What U.S. state, where gasoline prices recently set a new record, typically has the highest gas prices in the nation?
4. What U.S. city, whose inflation rate recently measured 7.9 percent, has the highest such rate in the nation?
5. In what U.S. state was a state of emergency declared in 14 counties after days of heavy rain caused widespread flooding?
6. A standoff in Europe has led to a crisis involving thousands of migrants at the border between what two countries?
7. What nation recently blew up one of its own satellites as part of a missile test, triggering a warning from the U.S. over a potentially dangerous debris field?
8. A recent study suggests that residents in what Indian city could live as many as 10 years longer if their air quality were improved to meet U.N. guidelines?
9. Name the largest known type of sea star, whose numbers have dramatically decreased along the Pacific coast of North America.
10. What specific drug, a highly potent kind of opioid, was cited as a major factor in a recent, record number of overdose deaths in the U.S.?
