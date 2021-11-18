CNN 10 - November 19, 2021

Story highlights This page includes the show Transcript

The Weekly Newsquiz tests your knowledge of events in the news

November 19, 2021

BLURBS

1. What famous type of cryptocurrency was recently valued at more than $64,000 per unit, though its value has fluctuated wildly in the past?

2. For the first time, a Christmas tree from Maryland has been chosen for display at what famous New York City location?

3. What U.S. state, where gasoline prices recently set a new record, typically has the highest gas prices in the nation?

