Nordstrom’s holiday gift guide is officially here, and no, it’s not too early to start buying gifts. So whether you’re looking for a present for the fitness fanatic, the fashionista or yourself, Nordstrom’s list has something for you. To help you sort through the options, we looked through and pulled out our favorite gifts perfect for this holiday season.

Nordstrom Nordstrom Lingerie Moonlight Pajamas

This stylish and comfy pajama set comes in eight colors and is made from a modal and spandex mix.

Nordstrom Nest New York Holiday Candle

If you’re not sure what to gift someone, you can never go wrong with a candle. This one from Nest New York is a limited-edition holiday scent that was meticulously crafted so it burns evenly.

Nordstrom Street Level Reversible Faux Leather Tote & Wristlet

With a magnetic closure and removable zip wristlet, this fashionable bag from Street Level is the perfect bag to stay by your side.

We don’t know about you, but when the weather gets cold, the sweatpants come out. And they don’t come off. If you’re in need of a new stylish pair of sweats, check out these high-rise joggers, which have an elastic waist with a drawstring and slanted front pockets, and are made from spandex and recycled polyester.

Nordstrom Ugg Ansley Water Resistant Slipper

Whether you’re indoors or out, these cozy slippers from Ugg will keep your feet comfy and warm.

Nordstrom Hoka One One Clifton 8 Running Shoe

Hit the roads in comfort with these ultra-supportive Hoka One One running shoes.

Nordstrom Herschel Supply Co. Hank RFID Bifold Wallet

Keep your money, cards and everything else important secure and safe in this stylish, RFID wallet from Herschel Supply Co.

Nordstrom Ugg Fluff Yeah Genuine Shearling Slingback Sandal

The ultimate cozy slipper, these slides from Ugg come in tons of fun colors, including a cheetah print and bright pink.

Nordstrom Larq Self Cleaning Water Bottle

For the person who’s ready to travel again, this Larq bottle is perfect to clean any sort of tap water from around the world. It uses a UV light in the cap to neutralize 99.9% of harmful biocontaminants.

Nordstrom Boll and Branch Waffle Robe

Rest and relax this holiday season with a waffle robe from Boll & Branch. Made with 100% organic cotton and featuring pockets and a removable tie belt, you’ll never want to take it off.

Nordstrom Set of 2 Weighted Bala Bangles

Holding weights can get annoying, so if you want to work out and keep your hands free, you need these Bala Bangles.

Nordstrom Nordstrom Bliss Plush Throw

There’s nothing that can get your cozier this fall than a warm, plush blanket. This one from Nordstrom is made with 100% polyester and under $40.

Nordstrom Casper Dog Bed

Your furry friend deserves a present too, so make sure they can relax in comfort with this ridiculously cozy Casper dog bed.

Nordstrom Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Unisex Robe

Made with plush, machine-washable microfiber, this super comfy robe will be your go-to all season long.

Nordstrom Spanx Faux Leather Leggings

These cult-favorite leggings are stylish, comfortable and perfect for anything from a tough workout to lounging around the house.

Nordstrom Bose SoundLink Micro Bluetooth Speaker

This tiny, portable and waterproof speaker can go with you on any adventure, whether it’s to the beach or a bike ride through the rain.

Nordstrom Set of 2 Weighted Bala Bars

It’s almost 2022, so if you’re planning on revamping your fitness routine in the new year, check out these Bala Bars, which weigh 3 pounds and are an easy way to get moving.

Nordstrom Slip White Love Me I'm Delicate Pillowcase & Delicates Laundry Bag Set

Upgrade your pillowcase with this amazingly soft silk pillowcase, which comes with a laundry bag so you can safely wash it.

Nordstrom Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer Gift Edition

Every holiday season, the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer is a big-ticket item you probably wish someone would buy you. Well, if this is the year you finally go for it, you won’t be disappointed. We tested it ourselves and never want to go back to normal hair dryers.

Nordstrom Via Maris Block Chanukiah

This gorgeous, cast-aluminum menorah not only holds candles upright but also opens up to reveal a storage compartment that can fit 44 candles. Plus, it comes in stunning clay and blue colors.

Nordstrom Theragun Mini, Wave Solo & Revive Stick Massage Bundle

After you’re done breaking a sweat, make sure to prioritize recovery with this Theragun bundle, which includes a Theragun Mini, Wave Solo roller and massage stick.

Nordstrom Pal BT Bluetooth Speaker

If you’re throwing holiday parties and need a sleek speaker to entertain, this one from Pal provides super-clear, high-quality sound.

Nordstrom Rimowa Essential Check-In Large 31-Inch Wheeled Suitcase

If your jet-setter needs a new suitcase, splurge them (or yourself) with this luxurious checked bag from Rimowa. We tested it when we found the best checked luggage of 2021, and while it didn’t win our top spot, it’s still an outstanding suitcase.

Nordstrom Teva ReEmber Convertible Slip-On Sneaker

These cozy slippers have a tread so they can keep your toes warm in the house and on the way to the store. Plus, its quilted upper is water-resistant and made with recycled ripstop fabric.

Nordstrom Sanctuary Fluff it Up Sweater

Fluffy, stylish and cozy, this eyelash yarn sweater can add the perfect pop of color to anyone’s wardrobe.

Nordstrom Our Place Always Pan Set

If you know a burgeoning chef, they’ll love this gorgeous, versatile pan. Featuring a steaming basket and a lid, we tested it ourselves and think it’s a great gift for the young cook in your life.

Nordstrom Steve Madden Howler Bootie

Nothing beats a pair of fashionable Steve Madden shoes, and these stylish boots are no exception. With the silhouette of a Chelsea boot and an oversized sole, these shoes are available in six bold colors.

Nordstrom Supergoop! Glowscreen Broad Spectrum Sunscreen SPF 40

This sunscreen has a cult following — and for good reason. The lightweight, pearlescent cream features SPF 40 for protection from the sun and acts as a makeup-gripping primer that melts into any skin tone.

Nordstrom Crocs Classic Clog

Crocs are back, so it’s officially time to restock. Available in 10 colors, these bright rubber clogs are a blast from the past but still are somehow hideously cute.

Nordstrom Madewell Chunky Small Hoop Earrings

These cute hoop earrings from Madewell make the perfect stocking stuffer, made from gold tone plating over sterling silver.

Nordstrom Hydro Flask 24-Ounce Standard Mouth Bottle

Hydro Flask has a large number of loyal fans, and if you’re trying to convert someone then this 24-ounce bottle is the perfect gift. Available in gorgeous colors, this bottle can keep your drinks hot or cold all day long.

Nordstrom Deborah Lippmann Bed of Roses Gel Lab Pro Nail Color Set

This collection of six nail polishes from Deborah Lippmann will give you all the looks you need for the holiday season and beyond.

Nordstrom The North Face Etip Gloves

The temperatures are dipping fast, so if you want to keep your hands warm but still need to use your phone, check out these Etip gloves from The North Face.

Nordstrom PMD Clean Facial Cleansing Device

For those who take their skin care seriously, this cleansing device is the perfect present. With gentle, silicone bristles and four vibrations levels, the PMD cleanser really helps you keep your face feeling fresh and clean.

Nordstrom Bombas Solid Ankle Socks

Maybe when you were a kid socks were the worst present to get, but now that you’re older you’ve probably realized a nice pair of socks is a fantastic gift. This pair from Bombas is made from a cotton polyester blend and features a support system to hug your feet.

Nordstrom She’s Birdie Personal Safety Alarm

Ensure those you love are always safe with this personal safety alarm, which will activate a loud, 130 decibel siren and a flashing strobe.