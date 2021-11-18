Looking for the best products to gift — and to get — this holiday season? Check out Underscored’s Holiday Guide here.

It’s pretty easy to gift wrap a bottle of wine for your vino-loving friend, family member, colleague or party host this holiday season and call it a present. But if you want to opt for a gift that’ll last longer than one meal, why not pair a bottle of wine with a stunning wine purifier and carafe? Or for the person with particular taste, go for a personalized piece of adorable wine-themed home decor.

Ahead, explore 19 gifts that the wine-lover in your life is sure to love, and get tons of use out of.

Wine Cork States ($35; uncommongoods.com)

Uncommon Goods Wine Cork States

This personalizable piece of home decor is the perfect way to preserve corks with sentimental value. Whether it marks an incredible meal or a special occasion, you can hold on to corks that carry meaning and put them on display with this chic board made from Baltic birch plywood.

Compact Swivel Cheese & Tapas Board ($85; uncommongoods.com)

Uncommon Goods Compact Swivel Cheese & Tapas Board

A charcuterie board is the perfect complement to any wine night. Set yourself up for success with this easy-to-store swivel board that sports sockets for small serving bowls, a groove for perfect cracker placement, and a drawer that discreetly holds three cheese knives.

Ullo Wine Purifier and Hand Blown Carafe ($139.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Ullo Wine Purifier and Hand Blown Carafe

This stunning purifier and carafe duo is equal parts practical and beautiful. The Ullo wine purifier, which fits perfectly into the hand blown wine decanter, works to purify both red and white wine of the sulfite preservative, improving a wine’s overall flavors and aroma. Sulfite removal has also been known to help prevent headaches and gnarly hangovers.

“Wine Simple: A Totally Approachable Guide from a World-Class Sommelier” by Aldo Sohm ($16.29; amazon.com)

Amazon Wine Simpler

Learn from one of the world’s most widely lauded sommeliers in this gorgeously illustrated, easy to read guide to wine. While author Aldo Sohm worked as wine director of three-Michelin-starred Le Bernardin for over ten years, this book makes wine casual, approachable, and delightful to learn more about.

SansSerifSupplement Types of Wine Print ($7.70; etsy.com)

Etsy Types of Wine Print

This beautifully-designed chart breaks down different types of wine by highlighting a wine’s flavor notes, food pairings and illustrating its recommended glass. Your purchase includes a digital download, which leaves you with plenty of budget to pick out a frame that matches the recipient’s style.

Fenton Graphite and Wood Wine Coaster Set ($39.95; crateandbarrel.com)

Crate & Barrel Fenton Graphite and Wood Wine Coaster Set

Step up your coaster game with this luxe wine coaster set, made from matte graphite-finished stainless steel and a warm acacia wood. If you’re looking for something a little more, you can add on the matching wine cooler for a stunning set that’s sure to impress any wine lover.

Huski Wine Cooler ($69.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Huski Wine Cooler

This chic wine cooler is basically a futuristic ice bucket. It’ll keep your wine chilled for up to six hours – no more hauling around ice or a bulky cooler.

Lex Bar Cart ($72.99, originally $93.99; wayfair.com)

Wayfair Lex Bar Cart

For the person who needs a little more space for their wine collection, a bar cart is a great way to keep it all organized and show off your great taste. This highly-rated option sports a storage rack that will hold up to five bottles in addition to a strengthened hanging glass hook for easy access to your favorite wine glasses.

Lenox Tuscany Signature Cool & Warm Region Wine Glasses, Set of 4 ($115; bloomingdales.com)

Bloomingdale's Lenox Tuscany Signature Cool & Warm Region Wine Glasses

Sometimes you can’t go wrong with high-quality wine glasses. This chic set of four includes two warm-region and two cool-region wine glasses, both developed in collaboration with renowned sommelier Victoria James.

Hope You Brought Wine Coir Doormat ($13; target.com)

Target Hope You Brought Wine Coir Doormat

Perfect for the host or hostess who won’t turn down a bottle of wine, this doormat says it all. And while it’s simple, it exudes tons of fun personality.

MasterClass Subscription (starting at $15 per month; masterclass.com)

MasterClass MasterClass Subscription

For anyone who prefers learning via video rather than through a book, Masterclass is home to in-depth, beautifully filmed lessons from over 100 instructors. Just one of the many classes that’s included in a subscription is James Suckling’s wine appreciation course. He’s been called one of the “world’s most powerful wine critics,” and will walk you through everything from how to read wine lists to organizing your own wine cellar at home.

Eola Bucket Cooler Bag ($149.95; corkcicle.com)

Corkcicle Eola Bucket Cooler Bag

This adorable bag is so stylish, it’s hard to tell that it’s actually also a cooler. Perfect for picnics, hiking, and anytime you want your wine on the go, this vegan leather backpack can hold up to 12 cans, or eight cans and two wine bottles.

Weston Two-Bottle Wine Caddy ($141.55, originally $149; frontgate.com)

Frontgate Weston Two-Bottle Wine Caddy

For the host or hostess who’s always on the move, this wine caddy keeps everything for a perfect wine night all in one place. Made from mango wood and bronze-coated iron, it’ll hold up to two wine bottles, four wine glasses, and four removable, dishwasher-safe ceramic pieces that come with your purchase — perfect for snacks and hors d’oeuvres.

Cabernet Sauvignon Wine Making Kit ($60; uncommongoods.com)

Uncommon Goods Cabernet Sauvignon Wine Making Kit

Making your own wine? Turns out it’s simpler than you might think! This kit contains everything you need to make one gallon of Cabernet Sauvignon – juice, yeast, airlock, funnel and more. And if a Cab isn’t your preferred wine variety, you can also snag a Merlot Wine Making Kit or the Pinot Grigio Wine Making Kit.

Sunwuun Wine Bottle Stoppers, 2-Pack ($12.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Sunwuun Wine Bottle Stoppers, 2-Pack

A perfect add on to when you’re gifting a bottle of wine, this handy stopper will help ensure opened wine lasts weeks as opposed to days. The vacuum rubber seal sucks and keeps air out of the bottle, helping to minimize oxidation and preserve flavor.

LetsMakeNeon Glass of Wine Neon Sign ($89; etsy.com)

Etsy LetsMakeNeon Glass of Wine Neon Sign

This adorable neon sign is the perfect way to deck out a home bar, or just show off your love of wine. Plus, it’s available in both red and white — so you’ll also be sporting a sign that also lets people know what your preference is.

11-Bottle Wine Rack Copper ($49.95; crateandbarrel.com)

Crate & Barrel 11-Bottle Wine Rack Copper

A simple yet super chic way to store wine bottles, this geometric rack can be used horizontally or vertically and holds up to eleven bottles. While we love this warm copper color, it’s also available in gold, graphite or silver — so there’s a color to complement any kitchen or home bar.

30 Watt Wine Glass Holder for Bath & Shower ($12.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Wine Glass Holder for Bath & Shower

For the wine lover who needs to relax and unwind, this glass holder is just what anyone needs for an at-home self-care day. Add on some candles or an at-home spa gift set, and you’ve got the perfect present for destressing.

Secura Electric Wine Opener ($27.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Secura Electric Wine Opener

Opening a bottle of wine has never been easier! This electric opener removes a cork in just seconds (and with no effort on your end). It can last up to 30 bottles on a single charge, so you don’t need to worry about constantly keeping it plugged in. Plus, the gold shade is super festive and perfect for putting out on display.