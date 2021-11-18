We’ve all heard the phrase “It’s the thought that counts,” but what good is the thought if they can’t actually use the thing? That’s why the more practical a gift is, the better — and it doesn’t get much more practical than something that’s warm, supportive and a staple they’ll actually reach for day in and day out. In other words, if Crocs aren’t on this year’s holiday shopping list, they probably should be.
Maybe it’s been a while since you last checked in with this brand, but it’s worth noting that Crocs has seriously expanded on its classic clogs design (though those are still available, top sellers and just as functional as ever).
Now Crocs makes everything from trendy sandals to sports-friendly sneakers. Most of these pairs are made using some variation of the iconic Crocs foam material, which makes them durable, supportive and lightweight — but the brand has also expanded on its materials selection. Take, for example, the fuzz-lined collection, which offers a wide variety of styles, sizes and colors, all lined in a plush, warm Sherpa-like fabric.
Needless to say, there’s plenty to choose from if you’re looking for foolproof gift ideas: fleece-lined boots to keep your significant other warm while they’re shoveling the driveway or going for a hike. Fur-lined clogs that your kids can wear around the house when it’s drafty. Festive his and hers matching styles, or versatile flats that’ll keep your mom both supported and looking professional at work. You can even pick up some easy stocking stuffers, like cozy socks or Jibbitz charms that snap onto their favorite pair. Check out a few of the brand’s top gift ideas below.
Classic Lined Clog ($60; crocs.com)
This classic style has a warm, welcome addition: a fuzzy lining inside of the blissfully supportive Croslite outer. It comes in a huge range of sizes and colors, and it tends to have a generously roomy fit, so you can get a matching pair for every adult in the family. No wonder it’s earned almost 7,000 reviews.
Women’s Classic Neo Puff Luxe Boot ($100; crocs.com)
“Absolutely love my Crocs boots,” one reviewer raves, while another writes, “Roomy, cozy and super cute on.” With their fuzz-lined interior, adjustable laces, puffy insulation and durable, nonslip sawtooth outsole, you’ll be reaching for them all winter long.
Holiday Cheer Jibbitz ($20; crocs.com)
Stuff every stocking on your mantle with these adorable Holiday Cheer Jibbitz. Each of the five charms has a different design, but they effortlessly snap into the holes on your clogs or slides. (You can also browse the selection of Jibbitz clips or ties if your style of choice doesn’t have any holes.)
Crocs Socks Quarter Graphic 3-Pack ($25; crocs.com)
You can never go wrong with socks — but these ones are especially well rated for a reason. They’re engineered with high-quality elastic and compacted cotton-blend yarn, so they’re stretchy, supportive, soft and durable. (One reviewer even writes that they “don’t wear and tear as much as other socks.”) They also come in three different color combinations and three size options. (They also have a holiday gift set available if you’re feeling festive.)