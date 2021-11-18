Today, you’ll find a deal on an Instant Pot, a discounted TCL 6-Series TV and savings at Lowe’s. All that and more below.

Lowe’s has launched its early Black Friday sale, running now through Dec. 1. You’ll find savings on major appliances, smart home electronics, power tools, holiday decor and more. Lowe’s Advantage card holders can also snag an additional 5% off qualifying items — just be sure to hurry because there are limited quantities on sales items and they’ll sell quickly.

TCL 6-Series TV ($1,298, originally $1,399.99; amazon.com)

Our pick for best smart TV just dropped by $100 on Amazon. The TCL 6-Series features Dolby Vision HDR, with high clarity and contrast to make for crisp picture quality. The QLED technology also gives a wider spectrum of color with increased brightness. You’ll find that and several other TCL TVs on sale today and today only.

If you’re in the market for a MacBook, now’s your time to grab one. During Best Buy’s Apple Event, you’ll find savings on a wide range of Apple products, including several MacBook Pros, which are all $500 off. Choose your storage and screen size, and upgrade your work from home setup for as low as $1,299.99.

There’s never been a better time to snag one of the most beloved kitchen gadgets in the culinary game at a discount. Right now Best Buy is lowering the price on a 6-quart Instant Pot to just $99.99 for one day only. This model features 13 programmable functions for all your cooking needs, plus Wi-Fi connectivity so you can control your Instant Pot from your smartphone.

iRobot Roomba i3+ Robot Vacuum ($399.99, originally $599.99; amazon.com)

Now’s your chance to never have to clean your floors again. The iRobot Roomba i3+ is $200 off and comes with a host of features to keep your floors sparkling clean. A self-emptying base means you won’t have to worry about emptying your Roomba for up to 60 days, plus it comes with smart navigation to map your home and clean it in neat rows, so it never misses a spot.

More deals to shop

• Roku isn’t just for accessing Netflix: Pick up a Roku Streambar — offering premium sound, Apple connectivity and voice control — for $79.99 instead of $129.99 at the brand’s site now.

• Perfect for the outdoorsy folks on your holiday shopping list, LifeStraw five-packs are $10 off right now at Amazon.

• Whether you opt for a modern black, sleek silver or stylish rose gold, you can save 23% off Google Nest thermostats now at Amazon (and start saving on your heating bill too).

• Floyd’s high-quality, high-style furniture goes on sale for Black Friday starting now. Use the code BFCM21 at checkout for $200 off The Sofa and The Mattress, as well as $100 off The Shelving System, The Media Console and The Standing Desk (plus a mystery gift!).

• Save $120 on Bose QuietComfort headphones — a discount that brings them down to just $179.99 over at Target.

• Make getting out the door in the morning a little easier with automatically made coffee, thanks to the Keurig K-Supreme, now 20% off at Amazon.

• Upgrade those sheets — you spend one-third of your day in them, after all — with 20% off Boll & Branch. Just use the code HOLIDAY at checkout.

• Keep the family active this holiday season with up to 30% off Fitbit Luxe (complete with stress management) and Fitbit kids’ Ace 3s at Amazon.

• Save big on factory reconditioned Samsung monitors at Woot!, starting at $149.99.

• Upgrade your fall/winter hiking backpack with up to 25% off Osprey packs at Amazon now.

Drift off to sleep engulfed in softness with this exclusive deal from Brooklinen. The brand is currently holding its early Black Friday promotion and offering 20% off sitewide. You’ll find the buttery, silky-smooth sheets Brooklinen is so well known for in the sale, as well as bath accessories, loungewear and more.

Tushy Classic Bidet Seat Attachment ($69.99; walmart.com)

The beloved bidet brand Tushy has landed at Walmart and is at its lowest price ever. Right now you can get the brand’s top-rated bidet for just $69.99. That means the Tushy Classic 2.0, a personal favorite of ours, has never been more affordable. Upgrade your bathroom situation now, and you will not regret it.

Sick of sweats? Right now you can save on some real pants from Levi’s, the original denim purveyor. The iconic brand is having its Early Access Indigo Friday sale right now, taking 40% off men’s and women’s styles, plus free standard shipping, so there’s never been a better time to stock up on jeans and other apparel. The discount will be applied at checkout, so be sure to snag yourself a few pairs of jeans before the promotion is over.

Rocketbook Flip With Pilot Frixion Pen ($20.16, originally $32; amazon.com)

Thanks to this Amazon deal, you can get the last notebook you’ll ever need at an ultralow price. Rocketbook is the pinnacle of reusable notebooks, and you can snag a Flip Notebook (and pen!) for just $20.16.

With Rocketbook, you can ensure your ideas live on forever in the cloud. Save your handwritten notes to Google Drive, Dropbox, Evernote, OneNote, Slack, iCloud, email and more using the free Rocketbook app. Plus, AI technology allows you to use Rocketbook’s smart titles, smart search and email transcription to organize your notes more easily. As you write, be sure to allow 15 seconds for the ink from any pen, marker or highlighter to bond to Rocketbook’s pages. Then, when all the pages are filled, simply wipe clean with a damp cloth, and start from scratch.

Home Cook Duo ($210, originally $310; fromourplace.com)

The Always Pan by Our Place is the internet’s favorite all-in-one cookware item, followed by the Perfect Pot, which is an excellent addition to Our Place’s easy but effective cookware. But because it’s so popular, that usually means it’s sold out. Right now, however, that’s not the case — not only are the Always Pan and Perfect Pot in stock in every color, but the duo is also on sale during the brand’s biggest (and only) sale of the season. There’s no code necessary to save $100 when you get the coveted pan and pot together. You can also snag the Always Pan by itself for $99. Just be sure to shop before your preferred colorway gets bought out again.

Looking to deck out your home with some modern boho decor before holiday hosting? Urban Outfitters has you covered with up to 25% off home goods now through Nov. 19. You’ll find deals on furniture, room accents, kitchen goods, holiday decorations and more, so head over before your favorite items sell out.

Gear up for cold weather exercise with up to 40% off Under Armour at Woot! for Prime members. You’ll find a wide selection of discounted items for men and women like base layers, leggings, sneakers, hats, boots, logo tees and more. There’s no better time to stock up on warm athletic wear — just be sure to grab what you want before it sells out.

If you have plans to spend any time outdoors this winter and beyond, head over to REI first. The major outdoor retailer is currently having its Gear Up Get Out sale from now through Nov. 22, with tons of markdowns on outdoor essentials. A few highlights: Save up to 25% off REI Co-op brand jackets, shirts and base layers, up to 25% off smartwool clothing, up to 25% off camping gear from Solo Stove, Osprey and Deuter and up to 25% off jackets from Fjallraven, The North Face and KUHL. REI members will also get special deals up to 40% off, so be sure to head over to REI while supplies last.

Right now the coveted outdoor fire pit retailer is offering a buy-one-get-one deal so that you can snag a Solo Stove for you and your friend. The Solo Stove Lite, Titan and Campfire are all available in the promotion, and they’re small and light enough to take on your next camping trip. Prices start at $69.99, which is the lowest we’ve seen for a Solo Stove. You’ll also find other deals on individual Solo Stoves as well as bundles right now as a part of the brand’s early Back Friday sales.

The early Black Friday deals at Best Buy continue with a slew of new discounts just added today during the retailer’s Wish List Event. Now you can find sales on Apple products like the AirPods Max, discounts on Surface laptops, deals on Samsung products like TVs and soundbars and discounted appliances, to name just a few. If you’re looking to get your holiday shopping done early or you simply want to snag the best prices on electronics, head over to Best Buy now.

The holiday season is officially on the way, but there’s still time to upgrade your outerwear — and other layers — at Columbia during the brand’s early Black Friday sale. You’ll get up to 40% off select gear, plus free shipping on all orders of $99 or more. So be sure to stock up on warm seasonal essentials while the sale lasts.

If your footwear collection isn’t quite winter-ready, head over to Toms now where you can snag 35% off sitewide and up to 65% off sales styles. Shop the brand’s famed slip-ons (including plaid styles that are perfect for the season) along with cozy slippers, cute boots and more.

You’ll sleep soundly knowing you saved big on mattresses, bedding and decor at Allswell’s latest sitewide sale. Use the code THANKFUL to take 20% off a range of blankets, pillows, duvets, sheets and more, many of which come in contemporary patterns that will boost the look of your space as well as your comfort level at bedtime. Not to mention, the brand makes a range of hybrid mattresses that are sure to give you sweet dreams this fall.

Don’t sleep on your chance to snag savings on mattresses and beyond at Casper. Right now you’ll get 15% off mattresses like the Wave Hybrid, the Nova Hybrid and the Original. All other products are 10% off, including pillows, sheets, bed frames and more. If you opt for bundles, you’ll save even more, with savings up to 20% off.

Macy’s is the latest to join the list of retailers with early Black Friday deals, and starting today it’s marking down more than 23,000 items, like clothes and shoes to home essentials, accessories and more. You’ll find deals like 70% off fine jewelry, 70% off winter bedding and women’s coats starting at $24.99 — and that’s just the tip of the iceberg. Browse now to get your holiday shopping done early.

Black Friday has come early at Target. The mega-retailer is now offering a ton of sales in a variety of product categories that will have you done with holiday shopping before you even get your turkey. Each week, there will be a new round of deals at Black Friday prices, with items getting swapped out for fresh bargains each Sunday until Black Friday itself. There will also be daily deals on things like SodaStreams and Roku TVs, so check in throughout the month for these rotating one-hit wonders. Plus, if prices dip lower at any point until Dec. 24, Target will offer a price match guarantee, so you’re sure to get the best deal.

