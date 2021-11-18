Looking for the best products to gift — and to get — this holiday season? Check out Underscored’s Holiday Guide here.

The holidays are somehow already here, and Amazon’s gift guides are prepped with plenty of options for your holiday shopping needs. No matter who you’re shopping for this gift giving season, they’re filled with picks for everyone on your list.

We’ve sifted through their electronics list (and we’ve even checked it twice!) to round up our favorites to give this holiday season. From some of our favorite products that we’ve tested to highly rated gadgets that won’t break the bank, our picks are sure to add to the holiday magic during all your gift giving events.

LapGear Home Office Lap Desk ($29.99; amazon.com)

This lap desk can hold up to a 15.6 inch laptop and features an integrated mousepad. There’s also a convenient stand for your phone to prop it up while you work. The flat surface will allow for proper ventilation for your computer while you sit back and relax.

UBeesize 10 inch Ring Light with Tripod ($32.99; amazon.com)

Perfect for the content creators on your gift list this season, this tripod also comes with a ring light for on-the-go filming. The tripod collapses from 62 inches down to 20 inches for convenient storage and portability, while also allowing for versatile camera angles when filming.

Nixplay 10.1 inch Digital Smart Frame ($174.99, originally $189.99; amazon.com)

A digital photo frame is a perfect gift that keeps on giving. You’re able to share photos at any time with loved ones using this smart frame and the Nixplay app (for Android and iOS) makes it easy to display photos on your frame or someone else’s. Additionally, the frames can be paired with Alexa to shuffle photo playlists using your voice.

HP Sprocket ($99.85; amazon.com)

This tiny printer creates 2.3 inch-by-3.4 inch photos that are fun to share. It connects to your phone or computer via Bluetooth and is rechargeable. It’s a great gift for anyone looking to print photos on the fly or for a student looking to add some personal flair to their dorm decor.

SanDisk 500GB Extreme Portable SSD ($87.99, originally $149.99; amazon.com)

Protect and store your files, photos and other data with this high speed and durable 500GB external drive. It features up to 6 foot drop protection and is IP55-rated against water and dust. It’s pretty darn portable thanks to a small build and has a functional carabiner loop built-in.

Polaroid Go Mini Instant Camera ($92.89, originally $99.99; amazon.com)

We tested out this mini instant camera and had a lot of fun along the way. It’s a simple and fun gagdet that leaves you with cute prints you can hang up right away. We think the analog camera is perfect for holiday get-togethers to capture fun times together.

Apple Leather Case for iPhone 13 Pro Max ($59; amazon.com)

This classic case is perfect for someone who appreciates the fine details. The soft golden brown tone is a neutral color and MagSafe is built in so you can get the most out of your new iPhone while keeping it safe from drops and scratches.

Echo Dot 4th Gen ($49.99; amazon.com)

This softball sized speaker transforms your home into a smart home after a simple set up. The speaker is fully equipped with Alexa capabilities, giving you full control over other smart home devices in your house. In our testing, we really enjoyed the sound quality, so when you’re playing your favorite holiday tunes they’re still coming through rich and crisp.

Echo Show 5 ($84.99; amazon.com)

When Amazon updated their Echo Show 5, we were pretty stoked about it. It’s a small but highly functional smart frame and speaker in one. You have full access to Alexa and her many functions while also being able to use the device for movie and TV show streaming, music listening and other various smart home controls.

Roku Express 4K+ 2021 ($39; amazon.com)

This budget-friendly streaming stick provides a stellar viewing experience making it a perfect gift for the film and TV buffs on your list. The Roku Express 4K+ comes with everything you’ll need to get started and once you’re set up, you’ll be able to enjoy 4K streaming.

Apple Leather Wallet with MagSafe ($59.99; amazon.com)

Perfect for on-the-go convenience, this MagSafe wallet attaches directly to the back of your iPhone 12 or iPhone 13 model for card storage you can’t lose (so long as you have your phone, of course)..

Jabra Elite 3 ($79.99; amazon.com)

We’re big fans of these budget friendly earbuds since we tested them out back in September. With a long lasting battery life and comfortable wear, these headphones are great for on the go usage. They’re compatible with any Bluetooth-enabled device. And you can choose from four different colorways to find the perfect hue for your gift recipient.

Tile Essentials 4 Pack ($69.99; amazon.com)

If you or someone you’re shopping for always seems to be losing track of their belongings this four pack of Tile item trackers is an excellent purchase. The pack is made up of a Tile slim, meant to slide into a card holder in your wallet; a Tile Mate, which attaches to a keyring; and two Tile Stickers which you can affix to devices like remotes, keys or bags.

Apple Watch SE ($279; amazon.com)

Apple’s affordable Watch option, the Apple Watch SE combines function and fashion in a wearable we love. Answer calls and messages right at your wrist as well as track your activity and fitness goals. It’s a great introductory wearable that makes a great gift.

Fitbit Versa 3 ($217.07, originally $229.95; amazon.com)

In our quest for the best running watch, we tested out the Versa 3 and think it’s a perfect midrange wearable. It’s priced below the Apple Watch SE but still features an always on display, 24/7 heart rate monitor functionality and can track your sleep. The battery is quoted to last six days though we found we charged it every four.

Amazon Smart Plug ($24.99; amazon.com)

This smart plug works exclusively with Alexa and once paired gives you voice control over plugged in devices. Think dimming the lights before starting a movie or turning the coffee machine on before you get downstairs. It’s a handy addition that also makes for a great stocking stuffer.

Beats Studio Buds ($149.95; amazon.com)

With a wide soundstage and fast pairing for both Android and Apple devices, Beats Studio Buds are an awesome gift for the music lover in your life. Pair that long battery life with a super comfortable wear and these earbuds will get you through the day between calls, workouts and general music listening.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live ($99.99, originally $169.99; amazon.com)

Available in four different colors the Galaxy Buds Live are an excellent pair of earbuds that will last you most of the day on a single charge. The 12mm speakers deliver high quality sound so you can jam out all day. They’re ideal for Android users looking for true wireless earbuds.

Beats Solo3 ($99.99, originally $199.95; amazon.com)

Our pick for best on-ear headphones, this pick from Beats pumps out stellar sound throughout a comfortable and long lasting wear. They feature the Apple W1 chip for fast pairing and connect over Bluetooth. The headphones are available in four different colors to match your style.

Roku Streambar ($129; amazon.com)

For movie, TV and music lovers alike sound can make or break the viewing experience, which is why we love this soundbar this gifting season. In our testing we really enjoyed the music listening experience and found the TV and movie sound experience satisfying. It’s certainly an upgrade from your standard TV speakers.