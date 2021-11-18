Looking for more holiday deals? Visit our Guide to Cyber Week to see all the best sales to shop before — and during — Black Friday.

Black Friday has arrived early: Amazon has already launched some gift-worthy deals on its site, including discounts on everything from vacuums to headphones.

It’s the ideal opportunity to shop some coveted items while they’re still in stock and get ahead of the mad holiday shopping dash — not to mention, you’re better off shopping sooner rather than later in anticipation of shipping delays and supply chain issues related to the pandemic. Read on for some of our best picks from the sales going on at Amazon today.

iRobot Roomba i6+ (6550) Robot Vacuum ($549.99, originally $799.99; amazon.com)

Amazon iRobot Roomba i6+

Let a robot do the heavy, uh, vacuuming this holiday season — it’s one fewer thing to think about during the time of year when a million other things are going on. This Roomba has hardcore suction; it’s great for pet owners, thanks to a filter that trips 99% of allergens; it has voice assistant functionality; and it even empties itself. You’ll save $250 on this Amazon deal, which isn’t — unlike the dust it will hoover — anything to sneeze at.

LifeStraw Personal Water Filter, 5-Pack ($54.72, originally $64.95; amazon.com)

Amazon LifeStraw Personal Water Filter

Perfect for hikers and outdoorsy folks, this five-pack of LifeStraw personal water filters ensures they’re never caught out without fresh, clean water to rehydrate with. The filters remove 99.9999% of bacterial and other baddies, and each provides 3,000 liters (792 gallons) of chemical-free drinking water.

Yankee Candle Apple Cider-Scented Candle ($21.53, originally $27.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Yankee Candle Apple Cider-Scented Candle

Take almost 25% off this autumnal candle on Amazon while the deal lasts — not only is it basically fall in a jar, but it’ll keep smelling just as delicious as we head into peak hot apple cider season. With 150 hours of burn time, this’ll be making your home smell amazing for a while too.

Sony WF-1000XM4 Noise-Canceling Earbuds ($248, originally $279.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Sony WF-1000XM4 Noise-Canceling Truly Wireless Earbuds

These Sony earbuds are some of the top rated out there right now (they happen to be our pick for best noise-canceling buds), and they make a great gift for anyone who’s a bit of an audiophile when it comes to their tunes — or for upgrading your own set of earbuds or headphones yourself. They’re great for calls too, thanks to a great speak-to-chat functionality that automatically reduces the volume during conversations.

Instant Vortex Plus 4-Quart Air Fryer ($89.95, originally $299.95; amazon.com)

Amazon Instant Vortex Plus 6-in-1 Basket Air Fryer

Sleek and shiny in stainless steel, this 4-quart Instant air fryer can broil, roast, dehydrate, bake and reheat your meals (and treats) in no time. We also love that it uses 95% less oil than conventional frying, not to mention the easy cleanup, thanks to a dishwasher-safe air fry basket and tray.

23andMe Health + Ancestry Service ($99.99, originally $199.99; amazon.com)

Amazon 23andMe

Take half off 23andMe’s genetic testing services, from the basic bundles to comprehensive ones. These will help you figure out how your genes influence your health and discover your ancestry composition and even how your DNA might affect aspects of who you are, like smell and taste. (Hate cilantro? It might be your coding.) Or upgrade to the premium membership bundle, which is currently $109.99 instead of $229.99 and includes access to premium reports and insights about your DNA.

Samsung 50-Inch Class Frame Series ($897.99, originally $1,299.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Samsung The Frame

This borderline sexy TV looks like a piece of art (downloadable from the art store) when it’s not streaming — and when it is streaming, it does it beautifully. Think: a quantum processor that uses AI to get you great 4K viewing and a vibrant QLED display.

Fitbit Luxe Fitness and Wellness Tracker ($99.95, originally $149.95; amazon.com)

Amazon Fitbit Luxe Fitness and Wellness Tracker

Keep an eye on your health from when you step out of bed to when you crawl back into it at night, thanks to this sleek-looking Fitbit that tracks your sleep and runs, estimates calories burned and gamifies reaching your target heart rate zone during a workout or jog. Plus, it includes a six-month trial of Fitbit Premium and will last up to five days on a single charge.

Le Creuset Enameled Cast-Iron Signature Sauteuse Oven ($179.95, originally $300; amazon.com)

Amazon Le Creuset

On sale in a variety of classic Le Creuset colorways, this sauteuse oven holds 3.5 quarts of goodness for fall’s cozy cooking: It’s perfect for braising, soups, roasting, casseroles and weeknight meals — meaning that it does a ton of jobs in one single handy pot. (And it’s more than beautiful enough to keep out on the stove too.)

Tuft & Needle Mint Full Mattress ($895.50, originally $995; amazon.com)

Tuft & Needle Tuft & Needle Mint Full Mattress

Attention, hot sleepers: This extra-cooling adaptive foam mattress ensures you’ll get a great night’s sleep with extra breathability to draw heat away from your body as you snooze, and progressive support via an additional 4 inches of extra-firm foam at the bottom is great for hugging your body’s edges. You’ll get 100 nights to make sure you like it too.

Cosori Air Fryer Oven ($174.99 with coupon, originally $199.99; amazon.com)

Cosori Cosori Air Fryer Oven

This sleek-looking air fryer sits pretty on your counter but has a whole lot going on inside: It has 12 presets to cook 13-inch pizzas, make toast and toast bagels, rotisserie whole chickens, bake cookies, broil, dehydrate your herbs and even ferment. It comes with a rotisserie fork and handle as well as a fry basket, foot tray and crumb tray (plus a recipe book), so you’re good to go as soon as you open the box.

Sony Bravia A80J 77-Inch OLED 4K UHD TV ($2,998.95, originally $3,999.99; amazon.com)

Sony Sony Bravia A80J 77-inch OLED 4K UHD TV

If you’ve gotten used to watching movies at home, this 77-inch OLED Alexa-enabled TV is incredibly high-spec: It’s the world’s first TV with cognitive intelligence, which sounds a little 3021, but that basically means it uses intelligent analysis to make images as lifelike as possible. It also has a dazzling OLED display (meaning great contrast) with 4K UHD (meaning great definition). The Bravia also comes with Google TV, which is a central platform for streaming from Netflix, Prime and other apps. Gamers will love it too, thanks to a game mode that increases the frame rate and reduces lag in games.

Cricut Maker ($249, originally $369.99; amazon.com)

Cricut Cricut Maker

This do-it-all crafting machine is great for those who are homeschooling their kids during Covid (the art portion of the day just got way easier) as well as hobby card makers, sewers and designers of all sorts. It comes with blades that cut through fabric (including leather) super easily, and an X-Acto-style blade for materials like balsa wood and mat board.

