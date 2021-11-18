Philippines' Duterte says cocaine user among presidential election candidates

Manila, Philippines Philippine leader Rodrigo Duterte declared on Thursday in a televised speech that an unnamed candidate for next year's presidential election was a cocaine user.

Duterte, who waged a war on drugs that killed thousands of users and peddlers, did not name the candidate, nor provide evidence to support his allegation, but said he was "a very weak leader".

Dozens of people have registered to run for President in next year's polls. Duterte , 76, is not eligible for re-election due to the constitution's one-term limit.

"We have a candidate using cocaine," Duterte said in a speech in the province of Oriental Mindoro.

"That is why I am wondering, 'What has this person done? What contribution has he made for the Philippines? Why are the Filipinos crazy supporting ... I am just asking," added Duterte, who will run for a seat in the senate next year.

