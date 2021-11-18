(CNN) A baby girl who was only 5 days old when she was found in a drain in India's financial capital of Mumbai has been discharged from hospital.

The baby, who left hospital on Wednesday, was rescued after a "good Samaritan" called the Pant Nagar Police Station to report that a baby wrapped in cloth had been "dumped in a drain," Mumbai Police tweeted Monday. "He was alerted when the neighbourhood cats created a ruckus," Mumbai Police said.

Senior Police Inspector Suhas Kamble told CNN that the baby was rescued Sunday by Sheetal Sonawane, a female constable who is part of one of Mumbai's women's safety units known as the Nirbhaya squad.

The squads were established in every Mumbai police station after the alleged rape and murder of a 34-year-old woman in Mumbai earlier this year . The squads are named after the pseudonym used to identify the victim of a 2012 gang rape and murder in Delhi that shone a global spotlight on shocking rates of sexual assault in India.

The baby was admitted to Rajawadi Hospital in Mumbai and was kept under observation before being discharged on Wednesday to the police, according to Vidya Thakur, medical superintendent of the hospital.

Read More