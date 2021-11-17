Area burned by wildfires could increase by as much as 92% by 2040s in Sierra Nevada, study finds

By Rachel Ramirez, CNN

Updated 2:00 PM ET, Wed November 17, 2021

Smoke plumes from the Dixie Fire on August 18, 2021, near Susanville, California.
(CNN)Rising summer temperatures could lead to an exponential increase in the number of wildfires and acres burned in the Sierra Nevada in California, researchers have found.

The study, published Wednesday in the journal Science Advances, found that there's a 19% to 26% jump in wildfire risk for each degree of summer temperature increase in the Sierra Nevada. Given that connection, the number of wildfires in the region could rise by as much as 83% by the 2040s, and the area burned could climb by 92%, according to the study.
Aurora Gutierrez, an environment and climate researcher at the University of California, Irvine, said that as planet-warming fossil fuel emissions rise, the number of fires and charred areas will only worsen.
      "Fires are very sensitive to small changes in temperature," Gutierrez, the lead author on the report, told CNN. "And so there could be a lot of potential risks with that, when we're talking about climate change and future scenarios in that region."
        The researchers analyzed 441 fires that burned at least 100 acres in the mountain range between 2001 and 2020 to quantify the relationship between fire occurrence and daily temperatures. During that time, most of the fires were sparked from June to September, and a total area of more than 2.5 million acres burned.
          The Sierra Nevada is home to the giant sequoias, the largest trees in the world. The past two years of wildfires in California have taken a massive toll on the trees, which can live for thousands of years. The National Park Service estimated 10% to 14% of the world's giant sequoias -- 7,500 to 10,600 trees -- were destroyed the Castle Fire in 2020.
          The 2021 fire season was similarly devastating: the Caldor and Dixie fires alone torched nearly 1.2 million acres of the Sierra Nevada, according to Cal Fire. Those fires destroyed more than 2,300 structures.
          The Alisal Fire burns near Goleta, California, on Tuesday, October 12.
          The Alisal Fire burns near Goleta, California, on Tuesday, October 12.
          A firefighter puts out a roadside fire in Goleta, California, on Wednesday, October 13.
          A firefighter puts out a roadside fire in Goleta, California, on Wednesday, October 13.
          An air tanker drops retardant on a wildfire in Goleta.
          An air tanker drops retardant on a wildfire in Goleta.
          James Grooms looks through the remains of his home at the Rancho Marina Mobile Home &amp;amp; RV Park following the Brannan Fire in Sacramento County, California, on Tuesday, October 12.
          James Grooms looks through the remains of his home at the Rancho Marina Mobile Home & RV Park following the Brannan Fire in Sacramento County, California, on Tuesday, October 12.
          Firefighter Tyler McManigal battles the Alisal Fire in Gaviota, California, on October 12.
          Firefighter Tyler McManigal battles the Alisal Fire in Gaviota, California, on October 12.
          A forest of ashen trees stands in the wake of the Windy Fire, south of California Hot Springs, on September 27.
          A forest of ashen trees stands in the wake of the Windy Fire, south of California Hot Springs, on September 27.
          A volunteer attempts to evacuate horses to safety as the Windy Fire expands in California&#39;s Sequoia National Forest on September 25.
          A volunteer attempts to evacuate horses to safety as the Windy Fire expands in California's Sequoia National Forest on September 25.
          Operations Section Chief Jon Wallace looks at the General Sherman giant sequoia tree at Sequoia National Park on September 22. The base of the tree, the world&#39;s largest by volume, was &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.cnn.com/2021/09/22/weather/us-western-wildfires-wednesday/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;wrapped in an aluminum-based burn-resistant material&lt;/a&gt; to protect it from wildfires.
          Operations Section Chief Jon Wallace looks at the General Sherman giant sequoia tree at Sequoia National Park on September 22. The base of the tree, the world's largest by volume, was wrapped in an aluminum-based burn-resistant material to protect it from wildfires.
          Firefighters spray water as flames from the Windy Fire push toward a road in California&#39;s Sequoia National Forest on September 22.
          Firefighters spray water as flames from the Windy Fire push toward a road in California's Sequoia National Forest on September 22.
          Firefighters battling the Windy Fire extinguish a spot fire in the Sequoia National Forest on September 19.
          Firefighters battling the Windy Fire extinguish a spot fire in the Sequoia National Forest on September 19.
          The Windy Fire burns in the Trail of 100 Giants grove in the Sequoia National Forest on September 19.
          The Windy Fire burns in the Trail of 100 Giants grove in the Sequoia National Forest on September 19.
          A helicopter drops water on the KNP Complex Fire burning in Sequoia National Park on September 15.
          A helicopter drops water on the KNP Complex Fire burning in Sequoia National Park on September 15.
          Flames from the KNP Complex Fire burn along a hillside in the Sequoia National Park on September 14.