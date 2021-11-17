More than 20 school districts nationwide extend Thanksgiving break for teacher and student mental health days

(CNN) More than 20 public school districts across the nation are extending their Thanksgiving breaks by several days to allow for mental health days for students and staff.

Districts in at least six different states including Missouri, Kansas, Virginia, Florida, North Carolina, and Maryland have amended their schedules to include "wellness days" this school year.

Missouri's Ladue School District is among at least a dozen districts in the St. Louis area that built in extra days of rest around the holiday.

"We were noticing a common theme and that was stress," Ladue Superintendent Jim Wipke told CNN. "When you talk to (teachers) about 'how can I help you?' a lot of them said, 'I just need some time, time to decompress.'"

St. Louis Public Schools announced its decision to extend the Thanksgiving break on its Facebook page last month.

