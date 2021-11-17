Manatee deaths in Florida surpass 1,000 in a historically grim year for the species

(CNN) More than 1,000 manatees in Florida have died this year, a new report confirmed this week. It's the highest recorded number of manatee deaths in decades.

As of November 12, a recorded 1,003 manatees have died in the state throughout 2021, according to a mortality report from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC). The primary driver of manatee deaths this year is starvation, the FWC said in a statement last week, ahead of the most recent report.

CNN has reached out to the FWC for comment and is waiting to hear back.

The atypically high number of manatee deaths prompted the FWC earlier this year to declare an unusual mortality event. By this time last year, 498 manatees had died -- a number that's more than doubled in 2021.

In an interview earlier this month, Michael Walsh, a clinical associate professor of aquatic animal health at the University of Florida College of Veterinary Medicine, said that the surge in manatee deaths this year indicates deeper problems within their marine ecosystems.