Two men convicted of killing Malcolm X to be exonerated, report says

(CNN) Two of the three men convicted of the 1965 assassination of Malcolm X are expected to be exonerated Thursday by Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance, according to a report by The New York Times.

A 22-month investigation conducted by the Manhattan District Attorney's Office and lawyers for the two men, Muhammad A. Aziz and Khalil Islam, found that prosecutors and the FBI and the New York Police Department withheld key evidence that would have likely led to their acquittal, according to The Times

In an interview with The Times, Vance apologized for the failure of law enforcement and said, "This points to the truth that law enforcement over history has often failed to live up to its responsibilities."

Vance said, "These men did not get the justice that they deserved."

