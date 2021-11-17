He ordered a letterman jacket in high school but couldn't afford to pick it up. His brother just found it at a thrift shop 28 years later

(CNN) Jed Mottley played varsity football 28 years ago at Chaparral High School in Scottsdale, Arizona, when nothing screamed ultimate pride in your sport and school like a letterman jacket -- but Mottley didn't have one.

"I went down to the store that year and picked everything out," Mottley told CNN. "You had to kind of design the jacket yourself ... but I never saw the final product."

When it came time to pick it up, Mottley's mother told him they didn't have the money to buy it.

"She was one of the greatest mothers you could ever ask for," Mottley said, "and she really did the best that she could. I mean, there were Christmases where there was IOUs under the Christmas tree, and if you've (never) had an IOU during Christmas ... you don't know what that feels like. We definitely had it rough, and she just always made it OK, but she was so loving."

But Mottley's older brother Josh happened to be in the right place at the right time on November 3. He found Jed's letterman jacket hanging on the rack of a thrift shop in Pinetop, almost 180 miles away from his high school, for $25 -- a stark difference from its original $300 price tag, Mottley estimated.

