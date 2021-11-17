Volunteers keep Christmas light tradition going for man who survived Covid-19, two strokes and a heart attack

(CNN) Dale and Julie Marks and their neighbors go all out with their Christmas decorations every year and people come from all over the Des Moines, Iowa, area to see their homes covered in festive lights and holiday displays.

The couple weren't sure how they would be able participate this year, after Dale suffered two strokes and a heart attack while battling Covid-19 , until some volunteers stepped in to help.

"Dale decorates and puts all the lights up -- I do the small things, he does the big things -- and I knew there was no way that I could do it," Julie Marks, 57, told CNN. "He started talking about it and I was pretty sure it was impossible."

Local contractor Bob Coffey heard about their situation through a mutual friend and he and four of his employees came out Monday to do the work for free.

Coffey said he remembers driving through the neighborhood to see the lights as a kid, so he knows it's an important tradition.

